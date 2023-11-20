Adele's joyful new chapter with son and Rich Paul following secret wedding - and it's happening soon

Adele is on cloud nine following her secret wedding to husband Rich Paul, which she confirmed in the most epic way over the weekend.

The Hello hitmaker told the audience at an intimate Alan Carr gig on November 18 that she had recently got married, after the comedian asked the crowd if anyone had recently tied the knot.

Adele was quick to shout out "I did," much to the delight of her fans in the audience.

VIDEO: Adele kisses Rich Paul and son Angelo during her show

Adele and Rich Paul had been dating since 2021 and moved in together a year later.

The pair are now set to experience their first milestone together as a married couple later this week, when they celebrate Thanksgiving.

© Getty Adele and Rich Paul secretly tied the knot

The celebratory occasion will be all the more special, and they no doubt have some lovely plans in place, involving Adele's young son Angelo, ten, too, who has now gained a stepfather in Rich.

Family is everything to both Adele and Rich, who have both been vocal about wanting another child in the future.

© Getty Adele and Rich Paul will be celebrating new milestones including their first Thanksgiving as a married couple

Earlier this year, Adele told the crowds at a concert amid her Las Vegas residency, that it wasn't a matter of "if" but "when" she had another child. The award-winning singer had paused one of her recent performances to speak with a pregnant fan who asked the 'All I Ask' singer for baby name inspiration.

She shared that she often writes down baby names on her notes app on her phone amid hopes of having another child soon. During another concert, Adele was brought to tears after a couple invited her to do their unborn baby's gender reveal.

© Getty Images The couple began dating in 2021

"I was so honoured to do that," she wept. "That was so lovely."Adele then added: "If and when I get pregnant, will you do my gender reveal?"

Rich - who is already father to three children from a previous relationship - has also spoken in public about his hopes to be a "different dad" when the time comes to start a family with his now wife.

© Getty Images Adele and Rich are keen to have children together

He explained to E! News: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad. "You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad," he admitted.

Adele loves nothing more than being a mom and shares her only son with ex-husband Simon Koncecki. Despite their divorce, which was finalized in 2021, Simon and Adele have remained on good terms and amicably co-parent Angelo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.