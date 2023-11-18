Angela Scanlon frolics in bridal crop top made one week before forest wedding

Angela Scanlon is approaching her milestone tenth anniversary with her husband Roy Horgan following their 2014 woodland wedding.

The television personality and broadcaster, who is competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 alongside Carlos Gu, tied the knot with the entrepreneur in a laid-back, outdoor ceremony which she said she wants to remember forever – and that even means not washing her last-minute bridal two-piece!

In rare photos she's shared with her Instagram followers, Angela looked gorgeous in the white high-waisted skirt and gold lace crop top by Offaly designer Sorcha O’Raghallaigh. To complete her look, Angela held a beautiful bouquet of varied pink and white flowers, and styled her hair into effortless loose curls that tumbled past her shoulders, finished with a long trailing veil.

Despite her outfit looking perfectly constructed, Angela admitted she only finalised her bridal outfit days before she exchanged vows in Wicklow.

"It was a dress that became a two-piece a week before the wedding!" she said in an interview with the Independent's Sunday Life magazine. "Not ideal for stress levels, but it turned out for the best, and was one of my favourite things ever to wear. It still hasn't been cleaned, as I don't want to wash the muck or the memories away."

Back in 2016, Angela shared a peek at her flowing princess-style skirt in a candid snap of her strolling through the forest with her new husband, whom she described as "the best dude in the world."

In her gushing anniversary tribute, she added: "I think I've made some good decisions over the past couple of years but this is by far my best one ever... Thanks for making me happy. And helping with you know admin & all that sexy stuff I'm so brilliant at. I couldn't do any of this without you."

The following year, she offered a look at her dark strappy heels hiding beneath her tulle underskirt – an unconventional deviation from the classic bridal white colour.

Fans caught a better look at her bridal separates in her 2018 snap, in which the sheer gold fabric of her top revealed a hint of her toned midriff as she grinned against the backdrop of a giant tree and ivy-covered country house.

"4 years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something)... My [world] x," she wrote before several of her followers rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts on her "cute" dress.

"Very cute! Happy anniversary! Looking like a total goddess!" wrote one, and a second remarked: "Too cute! Happy anniversary xx." A third commented: "Gorgeous dress!" while a fourth similarly penned: "Beautiful dress and veil."

Angela and her husband Roy share two daughters

Since tying the knot, Angela and Roy have become parents to two daughters, Ruby Ellen and Marnie Fae. While she has opened up about her decision not to take Roy's surname, she clarified that their children will never have double-barreled names.

"It sounds like I’m being kind of old lady-ish, but I don’t want to," she told The Herald two months after her big day. "I’m one of four girls and there are no brothers to carry on the name. In my head, this is my ode to my dad. If we have children though, there will absolutely not be a double-barrel situation."

