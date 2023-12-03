Robin Roberts and wife Amber Laign bust a move in second private wedding celebration just months after getting married

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are settling into married life perfectly, although it seems like the celebration of their nuptials aren't stopping anytime soon.

Nearly three months after their beautiful Connecticut wedding, attended by many of Robin's Good Morning America and ABC News colleagues, the couple are keeping things fun and interesting.

Over the weekend, 63-year-old Robin and 49-year-old Amber have been visiting the former's family in New Orleans, where they were treated to a SECOND celebration for their wedding, which is quite the must-see in the clip below:

WATCH: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign turn it up at their second wedding celebration in New Orleans

Among the festivities, the newlyweds were seen breaking out their best dance moves, and Robin gushed alongside the sneak peek: "My thoughtful siblings hosted a festive wedding celebration for us in #NOLA for those unable to attend our ceremony in CT in Sept.

"Family jokes it's the latest stop on the Amber-Robin gratitude tour! We are extremely grateful for all the love…but just don't know how much more I can take!"

Their friends and colleagues dropped quite a few heart and flame emojis into the comments section of the post, with a fan commenting: "I love that they just wanted everyone to be able to celebrate you two! Looks like fun was had by all."

© Getty Images Robin and Amber have kept the celebrations going!

Another said: "Not Sweet Amber with those Usher dance moves!" while a third sweetly wrote: "Wow, this is awesome. We are so excited for you ladies. Enjoy it to the fullest. We're so happy for you all. Continued Blessings."

On September 8th, Robin and Amber, who had been together for 18 years before finally tying the knot, said their "I Do's" in front of friends and family near their Connecticut home. They got married just two days after Amber's 49th birthday.

The brides radiated joy in their beautiful white column wedding gowns, changing into coordinating white wedding pantsuits to hit the dance floor later in the evening.

They then jetted off to the beautiful Dutch Caribbean island nation of Curaçao for their glorious honeymoon, but the fun didn't stop there, as they took off for a second honeymoon during the Thanksgiving break.

After celebrating the American holiday and Robin's 63rd birthday at home, they took off for another stunning island location, which fans speculated was Costa Rica, for a weekend of bliss and relaxation.

© Instagram They enjoyed a special second honeymoon over the Thanksgiving holiday break

Robin shared a few lush glimpses of their vacation, including a beautiful backlit shot of herself and Amber in a pool, staring out at the expansive greenery. Alongside it, she wrote: "Honeymoon #2…not sad that it's over, we're happy that it happened."

They'll be celebrating their first holiday season, including Christmas and New Year's, as a married couple, with this month marking a decade to the day Robin publicly came out with a Facebook post when she revealed her relationship with Amber, thanking her for the support during her health battle.

© Instagram/GMA The couple will be celebrating a decade since they made their romance public

Last January, nearly a year ago, after returning to GMA from the holiday break, Robin announced their intent to finally walk down the aisle after nearly two decades together, with the ABC News show devoting several segments to celebrating the couple.

