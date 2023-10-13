Helen Skelton makes incredibly rare comment about ex-husband Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has made an incredibly rare comment about her ex-husband, Richie Myler, following their split in April last year.

According to The Sun, in extracts from her highly-anticipated new book, In My Stride, reveal how Helen was in shock when Richie left the family home as the presenter opened up about the complicated feelings she went through following the situation.

© Getty Helen Skelton and her ex-husband Richie Myler split in April last year

She penned: "I was in shock. I know that following break-ups, people often say they didn’t see it coming and it sounds like a cliche, but that was me." The mum-of-three also confessed she was so distraught by the split that she was unable to tell her parents at first.

As devastating as the news was, Helen explained that she refuses to delete photos of herself with her former husband for the sake of her children. "I want them to know that we loved each other, but things change and that’s OK too," she added. Helen and Richie share, Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and one-year-old daughter Elsie.

Helen's new book, which was released on Thursday, "explores the lessons Helen has learned through life and adventure, sharing how getting out in nature can help us heal, grow, and find the resilience to move through challenging times in our lives.

"It tells stories of finding confidence, authenticity, courage, resilience, acceptance, community, and freedom against the backdrop of life's peaks and troughs and through the power of the natural world."

Helen is a doting mother of three

Helen and Richie shocked fans with the news they had split. At the time, The TV presenter announced the sad news with a statement on her Instagram Stories, which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Since Richie left the family home in April last year, he has moved on with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill and in April, they welcomed their first child together. Stephanie is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, president of the Leeds Rhinos, the rugby league team Richie plays for.

Ernie was captured helping his little sister

Since splitting with Richie, Helen's career has gone from strength to strength and she took fans by storm as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Helen and Richie sold their house this summer, and Helen moved in with her parents in Cumbria which has allowed her and her three little ones to head out on a whole host of sporty adventures - and they certainly take after their adventurous mum.

Throughout summer the brother duo were spotted enjoying time paddle boarding. Louis and Ernie even got their one-year-old sister involved and were pictured helping her stand up on a board, so sweet!