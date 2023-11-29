Why Ant McPartlin's Christmas with wife Anne-Marie is extra romantic

Ant McPartlin, 48, is currently spending time away from his home with Anne-Marie Corbett while he films I'm A Celebrity in Australia, but his return for Christmas is set to be very special.

The TV host, who regularly presents with Declan Donnelly, will not only be embracing the cold weather, Christmas decorations and romantic atmosphere that the festive season brings, but he'll also be reminiscing about his proposal to his wife.

© Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock Anne-Marie Corbett's diamond wedding ring

Back in Christmas 2020, Ant dropped to one knee to ask his former PA Anne-Marie for her hand in marriage following a two-year relationship.

"It was a lovely way to end the year," he told Digital Spy magazine. "I’m a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers, and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely," he added, and his wife was later spotted wearing a four-carat diamond ring estimated to be worth £200,000.

© Getty The I'm a Celebrity host described his Christmas Eve proposal as "lovely"

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Takeaway star's publicist Simon Jones had already confirmed the setting was "very romantic" in a statement given to the Liverpool Echo.

"Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting," it read.

WATCH: Ant McPartlin's I'm a Celebrity antics away from home

With December quickly approaching, Ant and Anne-Marie will likely be decorating their £6 million Wimbledon home, which they purchased after Ant sold his Chiswick property down the road from Dec. Once their Christmas tree is up, it offers the couple the perfect opportunity to recreate their special engagement behind closed doors over the festive period.

Ant and Anne-Marie got married in 2022

Ant was married to his ex-wife Lisa for 11 years, while Anne-Marie is mother to two daughters from a previous relationship. The couple first started dating in April 2018 and they tied the knot at St Michael Church in Heckfield in August 2021 in front of 100 guests, including Dec, Phillip Schofield, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams, Dermot O'Leary and Christine Lampard.

© Getty The couple started dating in 2018

Anne-Marie looked stunning in her Suzanne Neville gown featuring a corset bodice and one-shouldered tulle overlay. Ant struggled to contain his emotions after catching sight of his bride for the first time, The Sun reported.

READ: Rochelle Humes' four wedding dresses were wildly different – see Marvin Humes' reaction