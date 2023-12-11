Hunger Games star Tom Blyth's rarely-pictured famous girlfriend: All the clues we missed

Tom Blyth may have been pitted as the villain in the latest The Hunger Games film The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which sees his character President Coriolanus Snow sacrifice his relationship with Rachel Zegler's character Lucy Gray Baird for his own progression, but he appears to be more loved-up off-screen.

The actor has chosen to keep his relationship status very private, but he has dropped several clues about his partner, which many have speculated is film director Britt Berke.

© Murray Close/Lionsgate Tom's character Coriolanus Snow plays Rachel Zegler's on-screen love interest in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

The most obvious nod towards his girlfriend came in February 2023 when he celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing a black and white photo of a girl turning to smile at the camera against the backdrop of a graffiti wall. It included a monkey with a speech bubble that read: "I love you…babe" and Tom captioned the picture: "What the monkey on the wall said [heart emoji.]"

With an oversized denim jacket and a pair of sunglasses shielding her face, the identity of the woman in the picture is not clear, but many of Tom's followers were quick to point out she bore several similarities to Britt.

© Instagram Tom shared a Valentine's Day photo on Instagram

"SHE'S GORGEOUS WOOW," wrote one, while another joked: "I’m heartbroken. please delete I’m so done (I never had a chance I’m just delusional and dramatic)."

It's not clear where the Birmingham-born actor would have met the American star, but he has spent a lot of time in the States since landing a full scholarship at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York.

© Getty The actor moved to New York to attend Juilliard

According to GQ, he now calls Williamsburg home, but he opened up about living with his girlfriend in a more remote location while filming Billy the Kid.

“I was living with my girlfriend at the time in this little cabin in the woods," he told Cowboys & Indians in 2022.

X user @jacxevelaryon also seemingly confirmed Tom and Britt's relationship by sharing an unseen photo of the pair cuddling on the couch at home, adding: "They've been together for years and live together too, please be kind to her, no one deserves to be harassed for dating someone."

Tom has been travelling the world promoting The Hunger Games prequel (see the video below for what to expect from the film), but he revealed that when he's not working, he enjoys a mix of socialising with friends, playing sports and relaxing in the comfort of his own home.

WATCH: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer

"When I’m not acting, I tend to gravitate to being outdoors as much as possible. I spend a lot of time in upstate New York and still go there to get away in between jobs. I also took up surfing 6 years ago and that gives me a lot of joy.

"I oscillate between being introverted and extroverted, so one week I’m going out and seeing friends as much as possible, the next I’m hibernating in my apartment, reading and watching movies," he told Numéro Netherlands.

DON'T MISS: Amy Robach shares unseen photos from wedding with rival TV network - inside her close bond with the bride