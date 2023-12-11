Keith Urban reflects on years of personal struggle as he celebrates momentous news

Keith Urban understands the rigors of touring quite well, having been a touring musician for over two decades, and is celebrating his love for being on the road one more time.

The 56-year-old country music superstar has once again been announced as the host for the upcoming Country Music Association Touring Awards, for the second year running.

The show highlights "vital behind-the-scenes members of the Country Music touring industry" with categories like Coach/Truck Driver of the Year, Crew of the Year, Lighting Director of the Year, and many more.

© Getty Images Keith will host the CMA Touring Awards for the second year in a row

In an official statement released alongside the news, Keith reflected on his own years of touring, which began officially with his supporting turn on Brooks & Dunn's Neon Circus & Wild West Show in 2001. His first headlining tour was 2004's CMT on Tour: Keith Urban Be Here '04.

He said: "As someone who spent years not only setting up all my own equipment at shows, but was also for a time a lighting guy and crew member for a band, I know the hard work that goes in to keeping shows on the road."

Of his position as two-time host, he added: "I'm honored to once again be asked to host the CMA Touring Awards and acknowledge and shower some love on all the hard workers behind the scenes that make it all happen."

© Getty Images The country music star has been a headlining performer since his first 2004 tour

Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, also stated: "Honoring our touring community is something I look forward to every year. Each time I attend a show, hear a new tour being announced, or see footage from an unforgettable night, I am reminded again of the importance, dedication and resilience of our touring community."

MORE: Keith Urban's career-defining moment leads to unbelievable reaction – see photos

She added: "I am also especially excited to add five additional categories this year, including a Crew of the Year honor. They are the road warriors that keep Country Music alive all over the world, and I can't wait to celebrate them on February 12!"

© Getty Images He made his stage debut in 2001 with Brooks and Dunn's Neon Circus Tour

This year, five additional categories have been added to the previous tally of 15, with artists like Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, and Keith himself seeing multiple members of their crew pick up nods.

MORE: Keith Urban shares major career update with personal message to fans

Voting opens on December 13 and will continue till December 28, and the ceremony will take place in Nashville, Tennessee on February 12, 2024.

© Getty Images "As someone who spent years not only setting up all my own equipment at shows, but was also for a time a lighting guy and crew member for a band, I know the hard work that goes in to keeping shows on the road."

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" hitmaker is coming off of a world tour and a residency of his own, spending a majority of 2022 playing sold out arenas worldwide with The Speed of Now World Tour, in support of his latest album of the same name.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's surprising confession about relationship with Keith Urban in her own words

Meanwhile, the latter half of the past year was spent rooted in Las Vegas, where Keith debuted his very first Sin City residency, simply titled Keith Urban the Las Vegas Residency. Check out a glimpse of it below...

WATCH: Keith Urban brings out Nicole Kidman for surprise Las Vegas appearance

He played months worth of shows at the Bakkt Theater in Planet Hollywood, several of which also featured surprise cameos from his wife Nicole Kidman. The residency wrapped on November 22, and the Australian-American singer is presumably now back home to spend the holidays with his wife and their two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.