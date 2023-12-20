Gwen Stefani reveals separate holiday plans away from husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani, at 54, is set to celebrate the incoming year of 2024 in her own unique style, separate from her husband Blake Shelton, 47.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Gwen revealed that due to conflicting work commitments, the couple would be ringing in the New Year apart.

Originally, Gwen had planned to join Blake at his show, but an irresistible offer changed her plans. "Well, it's funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas," she shared.

While Gwen entertains her fans in Las Vegas, Blake will be performing on the other side of the country at New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash in Tennessee.

Gwen's decision to perform in Las Vegas marks a change of heart, as she previously swore off the city following a less-than-ideal experience. "Last year I did Vegas and I was like, 'Remind me to never do Vegas again,'" she recounted.

However, with Blake busy with his own performance, Gwen saw an opportunity to engage with her own music. "You sometimes want to... not be the host," she admitted.

"So I was like, 'Eh, I'm gonna do it. If you're gonna be working then I'm gonna be working — so I'm just gonna fly in and out. It's gonna be awesome. I'm really looking forward to it.'"

Beyond her New Year's Eve performance, Gwen is eager to channel her creative energy into new projects. She expressed her desire to release a new record as part of her New Year's resolution.

Alongside her musical ambitions, Gwen is also focusing on personal health, aiming for more consistency in self-care.

Another resolution she holds dear is to continue nurturing her love for Blake, aiming to 'keep loving' him more than ever.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, began their journey together in 2015 when Gwen joined The Voice as a judge, where Blake had been since its inception.

Their connection deepened as they both navigated personal challenges, including their respective separations from their previous spouses.

Blake's marriage to Miranda Lambert, which began in 2011, ended in 2015. Around the same time, Gwen was going through her own split from Gavin Rossdale, her husband since 2002, with whom she shares three children: Kingston, 17; Zuma, 14; and Apollo, 9. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Reflecting on her relationship with Blake, Gwen shared with People, "He's changed my life." She elaborated, "When I [started dating] Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy.'"

