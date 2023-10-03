DWTS contestant Jamie Lynn Spears is a bronzed bride in fishtail wedding dress

Jamie Lynn Spears is currently taking to the dancefloor in the 2023 season of Dancing With The Stars, and we bet the Zoey 101 star is loving the chance to get glammed up every week.

DWTS sees contestants dressed up like disco balls each week, and it's no secret that Britney Spears' little sister loves a glamorous, glitzy look, as shown at her 2014 wedding to Jamie Watson.

The 32-year-old wed Jamie in New Orleans, wearing a glittering fishtail wedding dress for the special occasion. Jamie Lynn's gown of choice was designed by Liancarlo and featured gorgeous floral detailing around the neckline.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears wowed in her wedding dress

Jamie, who was 22 when she got married, wore her signature blonde hair in a half-up half-down hairstyle, opting for smokey eye makeup her older sister would be proud of.

Britney attended her sister's wedding, writing on Twitter at the time: "Yesterday was magical. So happy I could be a part of my little sister’s big day. Congrats @jamielynnspears!!"

Jamie Lynn marked nine years since her wedding in March of this year, sharing a series of photos from the day, including one of her daughter Maddie dressed up in her bridesmaid dress, and a photo of herself and her husband dancing together.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn's husband and daughter loved the special day

Never one to take herself too seriously, Jamie Lynn also shared a post-wedding photo of herself leaving the celebration, looking a little worse for wear, having swapped her bridal heels for a pair of comfortable boots.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears gave an insight into her post-wedding shenanigans

The actress' fans loved the throwback photos, reminiscing on Jamie Lynn's big day. "Best wedding weekend EVER!!!" one wrote, while another added: "Happy anniversary! It was such a sweet beautiful day…" A third agreed: "Funnest ever."

Jamie Lynn also paid tribute to her husband on their eight-year wedding anniversary, penning a lengthy dedication to Jamie, writing: "I was an 18-year-old single mom, when this guy came into my life, he made me laugh more than I ever had before, and his never-changing consistency gave me stability for the first time in my life.

© Instagram Jamie Lynn Spears on her wedding day

"Maybe, it was just because he was 10 years older, and had already established a successful life for himself both personally and professionally, but nonetheless, I felt a sense of peace with him, and I think that’s what being in love is supposed to feel like, just feeling at peace.

"Who knows though, I am definitely not an expert, but I do feel lucky to have found that with my husband, even on the days I hate him. Happy 8 years of marriage to us, also we still need to go on our honeymoon."

Here's to many more happy years for the pair!

