Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse into steamy love life with husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared an intimate glimpse into her steamy love life with husband Ben Affleck in her new album This Is Me... Now.

The album, which serves as a sequel to her 2002 record This Is Me... Then features the comeback track Can't Get Enough, a song that vividly captures the passionate dynamics of their relationship.

In Can't Get Enough, Jennifer doesn't hold back, offering a candid look into her personal life with Ben.

The lyrics are charged with emotion and physicality, expressing her deep affection and desire: "Is this real life? Too good to be true. Take me all night. I can still feel the passion in your eyes. I'm so in love with you. Give me that touching, teasing, so good I can't believe it.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked so in love

“Don't wanna share with no one else. You're always the one I needed. Don't gotta keep a secret but I'll let you keep me to yourself. It's the way you love me. The way you touch me. It's the way you look at me. I can't get enough of you, boy."

The album also features Dear Ben II, a sentimental sequel to the track Dear Ben from her earlier album, further highlighting the enduring and evolving nature of their love story.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Epic Love Story

In a revealing interview with Variety, Jennifer opened up about the emotional scars both she and Ben carry from their initial highly publicized relationship in the early 2000s, which included intense media scrutiny and the failure of their film Gigli.

She shared that they both still experience 'PTSD' from that time but have since learned to prioritize their authentic selves over public perception.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez's album is all about Ben

Their journey has been a winding one, with a broken engagement in 2003, followed by marriages and divorces with other partners, and finally a rekindled romance in 2021, culminating in their marriage in 2022.

Jennifer's new album not only celebrates their reconnection but also reflects on their personal growth and deeper understanding of life's true values.

Jen married Ben in 2022

“We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are,” she added.

This Is Me... Now marks a bold, revealing chapter in Jennifer's career, offering fans an unprecedented peek into her private life with Ben, a story of love, resilience, and rediscovery.

