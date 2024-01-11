Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ‘going through tough times romantically’ after spending time apart

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been the subject of fan speculation regarding the state of their marriage.

Married since 2021, the couple has recently been spending significant time apart due to their busy work schedules.

This New Year's Eve, they found themselves in different time zones, with Blake performing at WinStar World Casino and Gwen at an event in Las Vegas.

Despite the rumors and debates among fans, body language expert and celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman suggests that the foundation of Gwen and Blake’s relationship remains strong.

Speaking to HELLO!, Inbaal analyzed the couple’s dynamics through the lens of Tarot cards. “Interestingly, the Tarot cards believe that Gwen and Blake can survive this challenging moment in their relationship,” she said.

“The Ace of Cups card, symbolizing deep emotions, indicates that beneath their professional commitments and daily life, Gwen and Blake share a profound love.

Furthermore, the 7 of Disks card, typically associated with financial challenges, suggests that the couple prioritizes their relationship over career opportunities.

“They value the relationship more than they value their careers,” Inbaal added.

However, Inbaal also pointed out a noticeable change in their recent public appearances compared to the early days of their romance in 2015.

Back then, the couple frequently displayed affection through embraces, hand-holding, and cuddling. Their body language was expressive of attraction and happiness in each other's presence.

In contrast, recent photographs, including those from their Walk of Fame honors and the CMT Awards, show a different picture. Blake often has his hands in his pockets, a departure from his earlier behavior of openly displaying affection.

“For a man who formerly missed no opportunity to touch his beloved, this isn't a comforting sign,” Inbaal observed.

At the CMT Awards, both Blake and Gwen posed with their hands in their pockets. Despite their smiles, Inbaal notes this could be indicative of romantic challenges.

“Some couples are more tactile than others, and that is fine. But a couple who used to be all over each other and now aren't, are likely going through tough times romantically,” she concluded.

While these observations suggest a shift in their outward expressions of affection, the underlying emotional connection between Gwen and Blake appears to remain intact.

The changes in their public interactions could be attributed to various factors, including the natural evolution of their relationship and the pressures of their high-profile careers.

Despite the challenges, the deep bond they share, as indicated by the Tarot readings, suggests they have the resilience to navigate through this phase of their marriage.

