Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton respond to 'marriage trouble' claims in new video

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been plagued by recent reports that their almost three-year marriage is in trouble due to them spending significant amounts of time apart.

Just recently, they celebrated New Year's Eve in different time zones, with Gwen attending an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Blake was performing at WinStar World Casino and Resort near the Oklahoma–Texas state line.

However, on Friday, the couple had the best response to those who are doubting the state of their marriage, proving they are still very much together and in love.

Taking to Instagram, Gwen shared a video of her being inducted into Orange County's first-ever Hall of Fame – and Blake was right by her side to cheer her on for her big moment.

In the video, which can be seen below, Gwen starts by excitedly modeling her outfit for the event while getting ready in a huge dressing room.

The 'Don't Speak' singer looked typically stylish, rocking a denim 3D floral skirt with a white shirt partially unbuttoned. She added a matching pair of knee-high denim boots and some black fishnet tights.

Accessorizing her outfit, Gwen opted for chunky gold jewelry and her signature red lip, wearing her blonde hair down and tucked behind her ears, which were adorned with simple earrings.

After Gwen explains the reason for the video, it then cuts to her and Blake walking while holding hands as they make their way to the auditorium, with the singer turning around to smile for the camera as she grips her husband tightly.

Being the perfect gentleman, the country music singer is seen holding a door open for his wife, before escorting her into the room while placing a protective hand across her back.

The couple married at Blake's 1,300-acre Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021, after meeting in 2014 and falling in love while starring on The Voice together. They exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family members, with Gwen wearing two breathtaking gowns, both designed by Vera Wang.

The first was a white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction". For the evening celebrations, Gwen made a quick change into a mini strapless dress which she accessorized with statement fishnet tights and white boots.

"You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote on Instagram.

Ahead of their first anniversary, Gwen opened up about their marriage, telling Ellen DeGeneres: "Marriage itself is just so fun," adding that she "feels very blessed."

Speaking of the "very small" guest list, Gwen explained: "It got really small. I had this fantasy of building like bleachers, but it got smaller and smaller, and as you know, the Lord works in mysterious ways."

She added: "It was the perfect amount of people. It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be."

She also described her wedding as "one of the greatest moments of my life" on the Tell Me About It podcast, adding: "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

