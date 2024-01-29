Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's new loved-up photo leaves fans with questions

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are affirming to their fans that despite speculation of "marriage trouble," all is good in their world.

The 54-year-old No Doubt frontwoman and 47-year-old country star put on their best united and lovey-dovey selves for a new photo shared on Instagram.

The picture features a bouquet of flowers next to a polaroid of the couple cozying up to each other, with the phrase "never knew a love like this" written in marker below.

Fans immediately began questioning whether they were teasing a musical collaboration or duet of some kind and quickly began taking to the comments section to gush over their love.

"OMG NEW DUET TELL US MORE!!!!!" one wrote, with another saying: "Oooo she's teasing something," and a third adding: "I'm screaming with excitement and I don't know why," and a fourth sweetly commenting: "What is this cuteness happening on a Monday. I'm loving it. Thank you."

The two stars have collaborated on four singles together, the most recent being 2020's "Happy Anywhere" from Blake's album Body Language, which was a top-40 hit.

The former co-coaches on The Voice (who met on the show and have been married since 2021) have kicked their careers into high gear this year already, having spent a majority of the last month balancing between their many commitments while also finding time to spend together.

Blake announced that his long-awaited Ole Red bar and restaurant in Las Vegas was finally open for business, while Gwen was inducted into the Orange County Hall of Fame (with Blake by her side).

Most notably, Gwen also revealed that the iconic ska band No Doubt will finally be reuniting this year to perform not only at a pregame show ahead of Super Bowl LVIII this February, but also as special guests at Coachella in April.

The star spoke with People about the reunion and revealed that the prospect of getting back together was an easy "yes" for the group, which also comprises of Adrian Young, Tom Dumont, and Tony Kanal.

"It just happened so fast, and that's my favorite kind of thing to happen," Gwen shared. "We haven't really figured out the next steps of how we're going to do this, but we're just all so excited.

"And I think really just watching the internet blow up [with] how excited that the fans are? It's inspiring us."

It's the first time the group will be performing together live since 2015. "It's just going to be cool," Gwen continued. "It's just going to be: get up there and do what we always do, which is play our music and try to connect and be so grateful that we got this amazing career that we never expected to have.

"You've got to remember, we were in No Doubt for nine years before 'Just a Girl' got on the radio. We weren't doing it to make it. And so now to be here in 2024 and have that excitement of the announcement? It's beyond!"

