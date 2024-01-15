Rebecca Romijn breaks silence on ex-husband John Stamos after he called her 'the devil'

Rebecca Romijn recently shared her reaction to her ex-husband John Stamos' comments about their 2005 divorce where he called her ‘the devil’, featured in his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me."

Speaking to ET at the Critics Choice Awards, the 51-year-old actress expressed her shock at the revelations.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it," she said.

The X-Men star chose not to delve deeper into the topic, stating: "I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it."

In his book, John, now 60, recounts the painful details of their separation, including their final encounter during divorce proceedings.

He described it as the last time they ever saw each other, marked by an emotional hug and unspoken apologies.

John's reflections on their marriage reveal his prolonged struggle with the breakup. "I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years," he told People, highlighting the extent of his emotional turmoil.

The Full House actor admitted to harboring intense negative feelings towards Rebecca during that period. "In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her. I couldn't believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life," he shared candidly.

He also discussed his perception of their careers at the time, feeling overshadowed by Rebecca's success while his own career seemed to falter.

Post-divorce, John's struggles continued, leading him to excessive drinking. He finally sought treatment for his alcoholism after a DUI arrest in 2015.

He has since found happiness with his second wife, Caitlin McHugh, with whom he shares a son, Billy, and will celebrate six years of marriage in February.

Rebecca, on the other hand, moved on with actor Jerry O'Connell, whom she began dating in 2004. They got engaged six months after her divorce from John was finalized.

Jerry recently spoke about John’s book, describing it as a "betrayal" and expressing disappointment on behalf of his wife. "My wife was bummed out. I think it was a bummer for my wife. I think my wife was disappointed," he said.

Rebecca and Jerry are now parents to twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, and Rebecca has even named her jewelry company after them.

Most recently, Rebecca attended the Critics Choice Awards with her Star Trek: Strange New Worlds castmates, where she shared her excitement on social media despite the series not winning any awards.

