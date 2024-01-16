Gwen Stefani snubs Blake Shelton’s major career milestone and focuses on own plans amid couple ‘going through tough times romantically’

Gwen Stefani's absence from the opening of husband Blake Shelton's Las Vegas bar, Ole Red, has sparked speculation among fans about the state of their marriage.

Despite Gwen's busy schedule, including her upcoming performance at the NFL Super Bowl LVIII, her non-attendance at Blake's latest business venture raised eyebrows.

The pair, who have been married since 2021, has been facing rumors of marriage problems due to spending more time apart recently.

Gwen, 54, has been focusing on her career, as evidenced by her recent Instagram posts promoting her Super Bowl appearance.

Meanwhile, Blake celebrated the opening of Ole Red enthusiastically on social media, inviting fans to join in the celebration.

This New Year's Eve, they found themselves in different time zones, with Blake performing at WinStar World Casino and Gwen at an event in Las Vegas.

The change in their relationship dynamic is notable when compared to their early days in 2015, where they often displayed open affection.

Body language expert and celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman has shed light on the situation. Speaking to HELLO!, Inbaal noted, "Interestingly, the Tarot cards believe that Gwen and Blake can survive this challenging moment in their relationship."

She further elaborated, "The Ace of Cups card, symbolizing deep emotions, indicates that beneath their professional commitments and daily life, Gwen and Blake share a profound love.

The 7 of Disks card, typically associated with financial challenges, suggests that the couple prioritizes their relationship over career opportunities."

However, Inbaal pointed out changes in their recent public appearances. "In contrast to their early romance, recent photographs show Blake often with his hands in his pockets, a departure from his earlier behavior of openly displaying affection," she observed. "For a man who formerly missed no opportunity to touch his beloved, this isn't a comforting sign."

“Some couples are more tactile than others, and that is fine. But a couple who used to be all over each other and now aren't, are likely going through tough times romantically,” she concluded.

Despite these observations, the emotional connection between Gwen and Blake appears to remain strong. "The changes in their public interactions could be attributed to various factors, including the natural evolution of their relationship and the pressures of their high-profile careers," Inbaal added.

