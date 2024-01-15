Blake Shelton shares news of his 'new place' following emotional appearance with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is expanding his empire now that his tenure on The Voice is over, and is using his fame and fortune to build a legacy of entertainment hotspots.

The 47-year-old country star took to his social media to announce some exciting news – the sixth and largest of his Ole Red chain of restaurants and pubs, Ole Red Las Vegas, is officially open for business!

The spot was advertised as Blake's "new place to play on the strip," and an announcement was shared on Instagram which read: "The moment we've all been waiting for… Our doors are officially OPEN now in Las Vegas! Let's get this party started!"

Blake also commented on the news, adding that it was "The place to be!!!!!!!!" with excited fans reacting with a slew of heart emojis and leaving comments like: "LOOK OUT VEGAS! Top dog is here!"

Another added: "Can’t wait to see you and Gwen get the party started," with a third saying: "New spot to definitely checkout, next Vegas trip sooon!" a fourth adding: "Congratulations Blake!! It looks great!!" and one even noting: "Congratulations @olered I can't wait to come get rowdy in a few months! We've watched this be built and it's impressive. Thank you for bringing country to Sin City!"

© Getty Images Blake's Ole Red bars have also served as the setting for his competition show "Barmageddon"

Sitting directly across the famous Bellagio fountains, Vegas' Ole Red is a 27,000 sq-ft, $30 million development, comprising of four stories that culminates in a 4500 sq-ft rooftop bar.

As with other Ole Red locations, in Nashville, Orlando, Tishomingo, and Gatlinburg, the venue promises not only food and activities (and a set for the show Barmageddon), but also a space for music, with the country star often providing the platform to launch newer artists at one of his bars, including his stepson Kingston, or perform himself on occasion.

© Instagram The country star is also an enthusiastic performer at his own bar

In an interview with People, taking them through the construction site while the bar was still being built up, he promised that not only did he intend to inaugurate the bar with its first performance, but he was also intent on stopping by more frequently than with other locations.

"I'm in L.A. still a lot and this is awful close to not be stopping in a lot, so I'm sure you'll see me here quite a bit," he said. "Everybody looks for an excuse to be in Las Vegas. There's not a better reason than if you own a bar here, and they can't kick me out of my own bar."

© Instagram The news followed a sweet show of support for his wife Gwen

However, earlier this week, Blake was able to find the time to devote to his wife Gwen Stefani as she was inducted into Orange County, California's first ever hall of fame. You can catch a glimpse of it in the video below…

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reunite at Orange County ceremony

Blake was on hand to escort his wife, 54, to the auditorium for her big moment, walking her down and even sweetly holding the door open for her.

"Back in the 7-1-4 days, I'll always be an Orange County girl," Gwen captioned a video of the moment. "Thank you to the County of Orange for the incredible honor + induction to first ever the Hall of Fame."

