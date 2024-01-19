Blake Shelton makes major career announcement amid ongoing speculations about relationship with wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton has recently announced a new performance in Texas amidst ongoing speculations about his relationship with his wife, Gwen Stefani.

This announcement comes at a time when the couple, who have been married since 2021, are facing rumors of a potential split due to their demanding careers.

Blake, 47, took to his Instagram Stories to share the news of his upcoming gig, posting a photo of himself donned in a blue button-down shirt and a tan jacket.

The announcement, which read, "Blake Shelton, Tuesday Feb. 27, 2024," was accompanied by a caption from his team, stating: "Don't miss Blake at @rodeohouston on February 27! Tickets are on sale now."

This post included a link for fans to purchase tickets to the show. Meanwhile, Gwen, 54, has been making headlines with her latest career move – a reunion with her band No Doubt, set to perform at this year's Coachella.

This marks the first time in a decade that the band will reunite. However, Blake has not publicly mentioned Gwen's recent career developments, adding to the speculation about their marriage.

Gwen teased the band's reunion in a video shared on No Doubt's social media platforms, wherein she reminisced over old band memorabilia and artworks.

“This is actually bringing back so many memories," she said while examining a poster she had crafted herself.

The video climaxed with a group chat among band members, including Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont, where they agreed to perform a show, ending with a giant red question mark on a black screen.

Fans were ecstatic about the announcement, with many expressing their excitement and anticipation in the comment section.

"Oh my God. Now why was I just asking for a No Doubt reunion a month ago? Did I manifest this?" one fan pondered. Another shared, "I'm in tears! I love you guys so much please go on tour."

The band's last album, "Push and Shove," was released in 2012, and they haven't been active since 2015, fueling fans' hopes for a reunion.

Amidst their professional achievements, Blake and Gwen have been spending significant time apart due to their busy schedules.

This New Year's Eve, they found themselves in different time zones, with Blake performing in Texas and Gwen in Las Vegas.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigan noted a noticeable change in their public interactions, pointing out Blake's recent tendency to keep his hands in his pockets during public appearances, a stark contrast to their early days of romance in 2015, which were characterized by overt displays of affection.

Inbaal told HELLO!: “For a man who formerly missed no opportunity to touch his beloved, this isn't a comforting sign.”

She further noted that during the CMT Awards, both Blake and Gwen posed with their hands in their pockets, despite smiling.

“Some couples are more tactile than others, and that is fine. But a couple who used to be all over each other and now aren't, are likely going through tough times romantically,” she concluded.

