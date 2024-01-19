Blake Shelton made another solo appearance on Wednesday after leaving Los Angeles to reunite with his fellow country stars in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer was pictured at CMT Giants: Alabama, a tribute to country group Alabama, at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts – and one person noticeably absent was his wife, Gwen Stefani.

The couple has been plagued by reports their almost three-year marriage is in trouble due to them spending significant amounts of time apart over the last few months.

© Getty Images Blake flew to Nashville without his wife Gwen Stefani

Just recently, they celebrated New Year's Eve in different time zones, with Gwen attending an event in Las Vegas, Nevada, while Blake was performing at WinStar World Casino and Resort near the Oklahoma–Texas state line.

The pair appeared to silence marriage trouble claims last Friday though when they put on a united front in honor of Gwen.

The 'Rich Girl' singer was inducted into Orange County's first-ever Hall of Fame – and Blake was right by her side to cheer her on for her big moment.

© Getty Images Blake was all smiles for another solo appearance

Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the event, Gwen was all smiles as she showed off her outfit, which consisted of a denim 3D floral skirt with a white shirt, knee-high denim boots, and black fishnet tights.

The video, which you can see below, then cut to Gwen and Blake walking hand-in-hand as they made their way to the auditorium, with the singer turning around to smile for the camera as she gripped her husband tightly.

Being the perfect gentleman, the country music singer held a door open for his wife, before escorting her into the room while placing a protective hand across her back.

However, eyebrows were raised when just a few days later, she failed to show any public support for the opening of Blake's latest business venture, Ole Red Las Vegas.

While Blake may have been solo in Nashville, he didn't appear to have a care in the world as he happily smiled for photos while supporting the country supergroup.

© Christopher Polk Gwen and Blake married in 2021

His appearance comes after it was revealed that Gwen will reunite with her No Doubt bandmates for their first performance in nine years at Coachella 2024.

She teased the news first by sharing a video of a Zoom call with fellow members, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young, which ended on a question mark after they all agreed to "do a show".

Gwen then shared a poster of the line-up for April's festival, with No Doubt featured prominently on the bill alongside headliners Lana Del Dey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat.

The Voice star has plenty of exciting career opportunities coming up. Alongside her long-awaited No Doubt reunion, she is also headlining a Super Bowl party next month.

© Getty Images Tony Kanal, Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young and Tom Dumont of No Doubt

Last week, it was announced that Gwen is the marquee performer for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate, the ultimate pregame party before the big game on February 11.

"We all know how massive of an event Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate," she said in a statement.

