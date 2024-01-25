Celebrity couples with unusual sleeping arrangements: Victoria and David Beckham's private wings, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's intimacy room & more

From snoring to high temperatures and duvet hogging, there are a multitude of reasons why sharing a bed with your partner can be less than ideal.

So it comes as no surprise that some celebrity couples have taken their sleep quality into their own hands and chosen to doze off separately. See why David and Victoria Beckham, Donald and Melania Trump, and more have what is widely considered to be unconventional sleeping arrangements…

Why do couples sleep separately?

© Shutterstock Couples can have better quality sleep when they don't share a bed

Nic Shacklock from Online-Bedrooms.co.uk assured that sleeping separately is not necessarily a reflection of your intimacy. "Some assume that sleeping in separate beds means there is a problem in the relationship - but this is not the case," he said. "Sleeping separately helps improve quality of sleep, can make you feel more energised and inevitably prevent any arguments with couples blaming one another for a poor night’s rest."

Jessica Alderson, relationship expert and co-founder of the So Synchd dating app, agreed, stating it is "one of the biggest relationship myths." She continued: "Sleeping in separate beds as a couple can be a liberating experience and allows each person to have their own space.

"When couples have separate beds, they can make their own choices regarding sleeping habits, such as preferences around temperature, bedding, and sleeping routines. It can lead to much better sleep quality for both people, which can positively impact all areas of their lives, including the quality of their relationship together."

Sleep experts at Loughborough University also found women need 20 minutes more sleep than men due to their 'complex' brains, so perhaps separate beds make more sense for those looking to have undisturbed sleep!

See who's leading the charge with their sleeping habits…

Donald and Melania Trump © Leigh Vogel/UPI/Shutterstock During their time living in The White House, former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump reportedly slept apart. With 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, and six levels, the famous US landmark allowed the couple to have their own space. In her book Free, Melania, Kate Bennett said that Trump slept in the White House master suite, while Melania had a two-room suite on the third floor. Michael Wolff's book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White claimed Trump found the property a "little scary", adding: "He retreated to his own bedroom - the first time since the Kennedy White House that a presidential couple had maintained separate rooms." Meanwhile, biographer Mary Jordan said their independent bedrooms made perfect sense. "I don’t know any couple that spends as much time apart. It’s easy to say that the Trumps have an odd relationship from the outside, but separate sleeping isn’t strange at all – it makes sense for two of the busiest people on the planet."

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden © Getty Images Cameron Diaz said she wants to normalise couples sleeping apart during an appearance on the Lipstick on the Rim podcast in December 2023. The Holiday actress, who married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden in 2015, said: "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine. "And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our relations."

Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith © Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith dropped several bombshells about her marriage with Will Smith in her memoir 'Worthy'. The couple, who secretly separated in 2016, reportedly had a creative solution to keeping the spark alive after their children Jaden and Willow began sleeping in their bed "nightly for some years". She explained: "To give us our own space, I had even built a separate, beautiful love nest for us two grown-ups in our bedroom, complete with a domed ceiling full of twinkling stars." However, the private space was short-lived, as she added wasn't long before "the kids hijacked that room as well". It's not clear if they ever chose to spend the night in separate beds – one with the kids and the other in the "love nest." They did, however, confirm that they had been living "completely separate" lives following their separation, but they have no plans to divorce. After moving out of their Calabasas mansion and into a house nearby, Jada told You in 2023: "The best thing is I don’t need to say to Will, 'Are you OK with this couch?'. I got one that’s cream patent leather but with gold studs on it. That expresses the heavy-metal side to me."

Victoria and David Beckham Not only do Victoria and David Beckham have their own beds, but they also reportedly have their own "his" and "hers" wings at their Cotswolds home! After David and Victoria moved into the Soho Farmhouse-inspired country bolthole, the MailOnline reported that they submitted planning permission requesting "two distinct living quarters - of equal size - each with their own kitchen, bedrooms and a courtyard." Although the couple have never addressed reports that they sleep apart, it wouldn't be the first time that they have installed separate living quarters. In their primary London home, a £31 million Grade-II Listed Holland Park townhouse, there was a separate wing where Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz stayed when they were dating.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk © Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's decision to hit the hay in different locations was driven by advice from their intimacy coach Michaela Boehm. "Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing," she told The Sunday Times of their separate homes before they moved in together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick © Denise Truscello Before marrying Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian lived with her ex Scott Disick, but they didn't share a bed for long. On her website Poosh, The Kardashians star revealed they chose separate beds as their children Mason and Penelope slept best when they were in their parent's bed, which led to poor sleep for Scott. "With two kids in my bed, Scott had begun sleeping in the guest room," she wrote. Scott later explained on X, formerly Twitter: "Just want to clear up the reason why we don't sleep in bed together. I'm not a good sleeper, and with Mason in bed I can't fall to sleep!"

