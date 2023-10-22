Sofía Vergara's new man's appearance sparks reaction for this reason, following Joe Manganiello divorce – who is he?

Has Sofía Vergara found her rebound man after divorcing Joe Manganiello earlier this summer? It looks like it!

Three months after she first confirmed her split from the Magic Mike actor, the Modern Family alum has been spotted for the first time with a new man by her side.

Back in July, the America's Got Talent judge, who married Joe in 2015, confirmed her split in a statement to Page Six, which read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Now she appears to have moved on, and over the weekend, Sofía was spotted out having dinner in Los Angeles with Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon.

For the date night, the actress dressed perfectly sultry in a strapless, black lace bustier paired with purple velvet trousers, black pumps and a Bottega Veneta pouch purse. Meanwhile her supposed new beau looked smart in a navy knit button-down paired with classic blue jeans.

The two were later spotted leaving in a car together, the surgeon in the driver's seat.

© Getty Sofía first met Joe in 2014, and they were married for seven years

After photos of Sofía and Justin's date night were shared by Page Six, netizens had a lot to say about the pair, with one fan writing: "She said I am gonna have a good time regardless and I'm here for it Sofia!" as others added: "Good for her," and: "CUTE!"

Others though couldn't help but discuss Justin's appearance, mainly his resemblance to comedian Jerry Seinfeld or even Sofía's ex Nick Loeb. One fan joked: "I thought that was Jerry Seinfeld at first," as others weighed in with: "Looks like Jerry Seinfeld. They would be a freakin' hilarious couple if they ever did date," or others argued: "He looks exactly like her ex," and: "He looks just like her ex, Nick Loeb!"

© Getty Justin was previously married to actress Bree Turner

According to his website, Justin's medical practice is based in Beverly Hills, and he is a Stanford sports medicine trained orthopedic surgeon.

© Getty The surgeon shares two kids with his ex-wife

His online bio continues: "Dr. Saliman completed a sports medicine fellowship at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California," and adds: "Prior to his fellowship, he completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the prestigious St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center of Columbia University in New York City. He earned his medical degree at the University of Colorado School of Medicine outside his hometown of Denver."

Justin was previously married to actress Bree Turner, who is known for her roles in Grimm, The Ugly Truth, Smashed, and Just My Luck. The two called it quits in 2018; they were together for ten years and share two kids, Dean and Stella.

