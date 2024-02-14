Jennifer Hudson talks proposal that didn't go to plan live on show during special episode

Jennifer Hudson is marking her first Valentine's Day since going public with boyfriend Common, and she was in the mood to celebrate!

The Jennifer Hudson Show star was dressed to impress in a bright pink dress at the start of her show on February 14, as she opened up about the day of love and romance.

The EGOT winner began by talking about how special Valentine's Day is, admitting that the studio had been decorated with an impressive 2,000 roses.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson and Common mark first TV appearance together

"Valentine's Day is super fun and I'm super excited about it. Of course it's a special holiday if you are in a relationship and are flirting and all of that stuff as a couple, but you can also celebrate your loved ones, your girl pals, your friends, your siblings, those special in your lives."

She continued: "I have a proposal idea for everyone. You should pick up the phone on Valentine's Day and call each and every one of those people who have touched your lives and tell them just how much you love them. Can you all do that?" she asked, to a round of applause from the audience.

Jennifer Hudson marked Valentine's Day on her show on February 14

She then went to tell viewers about a proposal that didn't quite go to plan. "Speaking of proposals... there's this viral video going around that I have to show you. A woman in South Carolina was recording a friend's wedding proposal... you have to check this out."

The friend ended up missing the entire proposal after being distracted by a racoon that had appeared to watch the goings on.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer and Common went official at the beginning of 2023

Jennifer will no doubt have some exciting plans for Valentine's Day after her show, with things seemingly quite serious with Common.

In January, Common was asked about his relationship with the singer during his appearance on The Today Show's Fourth Hour, with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

© Getty Images The couple have made several joint appearances together over the past few months

He was asked whether he thought the singer could be "the one" and whether or not marriage was on the cards. "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," the rapper responded.

"I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

© Instagram The EGOT winner with her son David

On going public with their relationship, he told the hosts: "We had a little fun and it's great to be on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'. I felt like, man, why not just be loving and honest with who I am and who we are? And it felt good."

Jennifer was previously engaged to David Otunga, and the former couple share teenage son David. While the singer prefers to keep her only child out of the spotlight, now that he's getting older, he occasionally features on her social media, and has attended several high-profile events with her in the past few years.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.