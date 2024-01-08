Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's marriage set for 'arguments and disagreements' amid ‘lack of chemistry’

Jeff Bezos, known for his colossal wealth as the founder of Amazon, and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez have a love story that defies the typical Hollywood narrative.

Their relationship began amid a whirlwind of scandal, leading to the end of their respective marriages.

Four years later, Jeff, 59, proposed to Lauren, 53, with a stunning diamond ring estimated to be worth over $2 million, aboard his luxurious $500 million superyacht.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, speaking with HELLO!, shares insights about the couple's future, indicating potential challenges ahead.

© WWD Lauren and Jeff's marriage is looking a little wobbly according to the tarot

According to Inbaal's tarot reading, the presence of the 2 of Wands card suggests that Jeff and Lauren, both strong-willed individuals, might struggle with aligning their goals and leading roles within their relationship.

This card hints at future “arguments and disagreements”, suggesting that their fiery temperaments could lead to a strained dynamic.

© Instagram Lauren and Jeff may come across disagreements in their marriage

"The Tarot isn't very optimistic about the wealthy couple's future love prospects," Inbaal warns.

"Jeff and Lauren aren't very well matched as partners, as they're both temperamental and like to lead, and they want different things out of the relationship."

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren may experience problems with chemistry says psychic

Jeff's desires, represented by the romantic 3 of Cups card, lean towards a peaceful and emotionally fulfilling relationship.

Meanwhile, Lauren, depicted by the 7 of Cups card, seems unclear about her expectations from the marriage, seeing it as a step towards her dream future but without concrete goals.

The couple's body language also reveals aspects of their relationship. Inbaal notes, "The couple always seem to have a little gap between them on the red carpet, even when they're linking arms." This suggests a companionship-based relationship rather than one rooted in deep romantic love or passion.

Jeff's confident demeanor is evident in his posture, as Inbaal observes, "His beautiful girlfriend is often seen holding his hand or circling his elbow, which tells us that they do have a connection as a couple, but since there's rarely physical contact between their hips or waist, they appear to lack chemistry."

Despite their high-profile lifestyle, Lauren described their typical life as surprisingly normal in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff got engaged in May 2023

"On a typical Saturday, we hang out, we have dinner with the kids, which is always fun because you never know where the conversation is going to go with this many kids," she shared.

Lauren is a mother to three children: son Nikko, 22, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez, and two children, Eleanor, 15, and Evan, 16, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Jeff, previously married to Mackenzie for 25 years, has three sons and an adopted daughter. He has maintained their privacy, rarely exposing them to the public eye.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.