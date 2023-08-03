Holly Willoughby is radiant in figure-skimming wedding dress with proud dad in new photo

Holly Willoughby's wedding photos are few and far between – the This Morning star tends to share the same photos of her big day with her husband Dan Baldwin for important events like her anniversary, birthdays or Father's Day.

It's for this reason that her new wedding photo with her dad Brian came as such as surprise to fans. In honour of her anniversary on 4 August, the Dancing on Ice host dedicated a section of her Wylde Moon newsletter to reminiscing about her nuptials.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals her husband's annoying habit

"Reliving my wedding day last year with the team was so fun. If you’re anything like me you always have a little reminisce and look back at your special day around your wedding anniversary," she wrote underneath a snap of herself entering St Michael's Church on the arm of her proud father in 2007.

He was dapper in a morning suit with grey trousers and a black tailcoat, grinning for the camera as he clutched onto his daughter's hand. Despite looking down at the floor, Holly also couldn't hide her smile.

She looked stunning in a figure-skimming lace wedding dress that she designed herself, with the help of a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. With long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a figure-hugging gown overlaid with lace, her wedding dress took inspiration from her mother's gown.

“I had in my head exactly what I wanted, but I couldn’t find it anywhere! I knew I wanted it to be very vintage, lace, with long sleeves, a high neck and a beautiful, open back, as that’s what everyone sees when you walk down the aisle. Oh, and a long train…if you can’t do that on your wedding day when can you?

Holly has shared rare photos of her father on her wedding day

"A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. I sat down with her and we sketched my dress. I had pictures of my mum’s wedding dress which was a similar shape, and that formed the basis of it. Her dress had that 70’s Biba style sleeve – not unlike the puffed Vampire’s Wife shape actually.

© ITV Holly admitted she was emotional on her wedding day

"My mum’s sleeve came down to a point with a loop over her middle finger, which I loved so I added that to my design," she explained in an interview with Wylde Moon.

Following their ceremony, Holly and Dan hosted a reception at Amberley Castle where they celebrated with the likes of Fearne Cotton and Dermot O'Leary.

© Instagram The TV star revealed her wedding dress was inspired by her mother's

One previous snap showed Holly dabbing tears from her eyes as she sat at the table with her father, who put a comforting arm around her. And it wasn't the only time she was overwhelmed with emotion during her wedding – she admitted she shed a tear when her father saw her for the first time, and again as she admired her outdoor venue during a private moment with Dan.

Looking back at her 16-year marriage, she opened up about the secret to her relationship with Dan. "I often think about us and the glue that binds us together. Every relationship is so unique and different; what works for one couple may not for another," she wrote, before sharing her advice.

© Instagram Holly showed off her backless gown on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

"Mine would have to be remembering to carve out real time for each other within the madness of everyday life; everything from making time to talk over dinner at home to date nights. Whatever you do to keep the spark alive, keep it up!"