Usher shares surprising detail about last-minute wedding in Las Vegas to Jennifer Goicoechea

Usher has recently unveiled captivating insights into his Super Bowl wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea, creating a buzz with their unexpected nuptial celebration.

The You Make Me Wanna crooner, aged 45, shared the details of their impromptu wedding during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the prestigious 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

The event, held on a glittering Saturday night, became the perfect backdrop for Usher to recount the intimate moments of his recent marriage to Jennifer, who is 40.

Describing the wedding as an "incredible moment," Usher revealed that the ceremony was a delightful surprise not just for their guests but even for their families.

The couple, who embarked on their romantic journey together in 2018, chose an extraordinary day for their legal union—the night Usher dazzled audiences with his performance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

This special moment served as a celebratory climax to his successful Las Vegas residency show, My Way, which concluded in December 2023.

"Our immediate family was there," Usher shared, noting the presence of their mothers, children, and closest relatives.

The revelation of their wedding plans left everyone in a state of astonishment. Usher humorously recalled informing his family of their decision to have an Elvis impersonator officiate the ceremony, a choice that perfectly encapsulated the unique and spontaneous spirit of their Las Vegas wedding.

The confirmation about their nuptials taking place at Vegas Weddings' drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane, with Usher's mother, Jonnetta Patton, serving as the witness, further illustrated the couple's desire for an intimate and memorable celebration.

Despite the spontaneity of their legal marriage, Usher hinted at the couple's intention to host another "incredible, over-the-top wedding," promising a future event filled with grandeur and celebration.

The NAACP Image Awards also provided Usher with an opportunity to express his gratitude towards the significant women in his life, including Jennifer and his mother, during his acceptance speech for the President’s Award.

"They say behind or beside or with every strong man is a stronger woman, and for that, I thank my mother and my beautiful wife Jennifer for holding me down," he stated, dedicating his accolades and achievements to the unwavering support and love of his family.

"My kids, I love you guys so, so much," Usher added, rounding off his speech with a heartfelt acknowledgment of his children's impact on his life.

