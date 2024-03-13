Taylor Swift was the most angelic bridesmaid with uber-short bob in unearthed photo

Taylor Swift is known to rock a killer red carpet look or a bejeweled bodysuit on stage for the Eras tour. But flashback to 2016 and Taylor Swift was between albums and taking on a new role - maid of honor.

The 'Cruel Summer' singer, 34, headed home to Pennsylvania to celebrate the wedding of her childhood friends Britany Maack and Benjamin Lamanna. The award-winning songwriter was the picture-perfect bridesmaid in an ethereal blush chiffon gown by Reem Acra that grazed the floor.

Taylor's bridesmaid gown featured a sheer bodice with a sweetheart neckline corseted section covered in gold embellishment and capped sleeves. The 'Shake It Off' singer was seen rocking an ultra-short bob that is a far cry from her Rapunzel locks that she has now.

The iconic musician was seen holding a bouquet of stunning white and soft pink flowers with green foliage. Taylor posed for photos with her childhood friend who was a blushing bride in a lace-adorned fit and flare princess dress with capped sleeves to mirror Taylor's.

The 'Lover' songstress was seen in a line-up of bridesmaids who all wore mismatched dresses to suit their individual style while remaining in keeping with Britany's soft pink theme.

The singer who has sold an estimated 114 million albums worldwide even got onto the stage at Britany's wedding to give a speech. "She was my partner-in-crime at Brownies sleepaway camp and she was my date to the Grammys," Taylor recalled. "And little did either of us know that Prince Charming for Britany would be the kid that set next to me in class with the bowl cut and the Lego lunchbox.

She continued: "Tonight we've got mothers crying, we've got fathers that are filled with pride and I, and all the rest of your friends, are overjoyed for you because we know that the best parts of your love story are yet to come."

At the time, the multi-Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram to mark the special occasion. "I met her when I was 10 days old, and him in kindergarten," she remembered. "Now they're married and I'm the happiest maid of honor ever. Congratulations @britmaack and Ben!".

© Getty Taylor was Abigail's bridesmaid in 2017

Britany's wedding is not the first time Taylor has stepped away from the spotlight and into the role of bridesmaid. The star was the bridesmaid of her childhood friend Abigail Anderson in 2017 in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Taylor was spotted helping Abigail with her dress as she rocked a chiffon burgundy number with a Queen Anne neckline and a long floaty skirt. Long-term fans of Taylor will remember her reference to long-term bestie Abigail from her song 'Fifteen' where she sings: "You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail and soon enough you’re best friends."

© Getty Taylor Swift wowed at the 50th annual CMA Awards

Aside from her bridesmaid duties, Taylor's 2016 was a busy one. She was spotted on stage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville where she looked stunning in a sheer black cut-out dress and strappy heels.

She also kept fans entertained with an array of street-style looks including this mini-skirt moment as behind-the-scenes she wrote the chart-topping tracks for her 2017 album 'Reputation'.