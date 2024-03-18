Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted fellow diners at Italian restaurant, Tre Lune, in Montecito over the weekend when they stopped in for lunch.

The couple were photographed arriving at the eatery where they chatted to "hysterical" fans who were thrilled to engage with the A-listers.

Michael looked casual and carefree in a light blue shirt and grey pants. Catherine hid underneath a cute newsboy hat and behind dark sunglasses.

She rocked flared jeans and a military-style blazer and smiled for the cameras as she made her way into the restaurant.

Their outing comes a couple of weeks after Michael was spotted indulging in a nostalgic trip back to his educational roots, visiting his old friends at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

The Wall Street actor graduated from UCSB in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts but the educational establishment has long-since earned a place in Michael's heart.

Beyond his academic achievements, Michael has actively contributed to the institution, demonstrating his enduring bond with the campus.

Speaking fondly and candidly about his time at college, he told GQ magazine: "I wasn't studying anything. Nothing. We did a lot of drugs, it was a magical time. I lived in sort of a commune.

“We rented a little A-frame house, three of us. We all swam naked, smoked a lot of weed, got high. We had wine stops and festivals, it was a crazy, beautiful time."

Michael has come a long way since those days and now his two youngest children, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 30,are carving out their own futures.

Dylan is a graduate from Brown University and is currently enjoying a gap year.

Carys is also attending Brown University having decided to choose the same college as her big brother.

Like Dylan, Carys has inherited the performance gene, and Catherine previously shared footage of her on stage at a school play on social media.

She's also shown interest in the fashion industry, and often attends fashion shows with her famous parents.

Michael is also a father to his son, Cameron, 45, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker (which ended in 1995).

Michael and Catherine are still going strong after tying the knot in 2000.

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their long-standing marriage, the Welsh actress explained that they have "constant love and respect" for one another and maintain a "sense of humor".

