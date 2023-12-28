Carys Douglas, 20, looks just like mother Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, in new vacation photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and her husband Michael Douglas, 79, have whisked their children off for a Christmas break in India – and fans are loving the insight into their family antics.
The Mask of Zorro actress' recent photos show just how similar her daughter Carys, 20, is growing up to be. Joined by dad Michael and her brother Dylan, 23, in the candid photos from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, India, Carys is pictured pouting and looking every inch like her famous mother.
Another snap from the family's action-packed trip, which has thus far seen them being blessed by elephants, visiting temples and relaxing by the pool, also highlighted the similarities between the pair.
Carys modelled a brown bikini top and went makeup-free in the photograph, looking just like Welsh icon Catherine.
The student is currently an International Relations and Film Student at Brown University. She is the co-president of Brown's only club dedicated to raising awareness of food systems and their impact on climate change.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys' lookalike snaps
Catherine and Carys previously joined forces for a Town & Country profile in which the A-list actress revealed she was incredibly proud of how well-behaved her two kids are
"What I instilled in my kids, and I’m very, very proud of it, is manners," Zeta-Jones said. "There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp."
As for Carys, she revealed she's inherited her love of fashion from her mother. Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me. I’m always looking through her closet," she said.