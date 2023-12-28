Carys Douglas, 20, looks just like mother Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, in new vacation photos

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and her husband Michael Douglas, 79, have whisked their children off for a Christmas break in India – and fans are loving the insight into their family antics.

The Mask of Zorro actress' recent photos show just how similar her daughter Carys, 20, is growing up to be. Joined by dad Michael and her brother Dylan, 23, in the candid photos from the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi, India, Carys is pictured pouting and looking every inch like her famous mother.

© Instagram Carys Douglas and her mother Catherine Zeta-Jones showcased their matching pouts in their family vacation photos

Another snap from the family's action-packed trip, which has thus far seen them being blessed by elephants, visiting temples and relaxing by the pool, also highlighted the similarities between the pair.

Carys modelled a brown bikini top and went makeup-free in the photograph, looking just like Welsh icon Catherine.

© Instagram Carys' makeup free vacation selfie showed she's inherited her mother's striking looks

The student is currently an International Relations and Film Student at Brown University. She is the co-president of Brown's only club dedicated to raising awareness of food systems and their impact on climate change.

Cannes Film Festival © Getty In May this year, Catherine and Carys accompanied Michael to the opening night of Jeanne du Barry during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals. With Carys donning an ethereal, bridal-inspired lace number and Catherine glad in a plunging red gown, it was plain to see the student is taking after her mama in the looks department!



Milan Fashion Week © Getty Like mother, like daughter, both Douglas ladies struck a fierce fashion pose when they attended a cocktail reception at the Fendi Couture show in 2020. They displayed their matching designer bags and proved they were both total pros in front of the cameras.



Gala event © Getty Joined by brother Dylan, Carys and Catherine were so in sync at The Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama 2019 Gala, hosted at The Rainbow Room in 2019. Sporting coordinating burgundy dresses with off-the-shoulder necklines and vintage vibes, Catherine's daughter was her total mini-me.



New York Fashion Week © Getty Accompanied by her famous parents, Carys took centre stage at the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week in February 2019. From her bold eye makeup to her funky snakeskin print jacket, Carys wasn't afraid to steal the spotlight from her mother.

Michael Kors show © Getty In September of the same year, Catherine and Carys were back at the Michael Kors presentation, serving up some serious smizes. With their long, wavy brown hair and big doe eyes, the mother and daughter looked identical.

Catherine and Carys previously joined forces for a Town & Country profile in which the A-list actress revealed she was incredibly proud of how well-behaved her two kids are

"What I instilled in my kids, and I’m very, very proud of it, is manners," Zeta-Jones said. "There’s nothing worse than a privileged kid without manners. I drilled it into them like boot camp."

As for Carys, she revealed she's inherited her love of fashion from her mother. Fashion has been so important in my life, because my mom is like a fashion icon to me. I’m always looking through her closet," she said.