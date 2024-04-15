Kelly Ripa just rocked figure-skimming wedding guest dress and cascading curls

Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos, both 53, were wedding guest-ready at the weekend, sharing a fleeting glimpse inside private celebrations with their friends.

The Live! with Kelly and Mark stars posed for a selfie inside a grand chapel or cathedral, putting the stained glass windows, organ and chandeliers on full display despite keeping their location under wraps.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark looked glamorous as they attended a friend's wedding

Cheaper by the Dozen actress Kelly modelled a midnight blue wedding guest dress with long sleeves, a fitted silhouette and ruching around the shoulders. She styled her blonde hair into soft curls and kept her makeup minimal, including dewy foundation to create a glowing complexion, a sweeping of mascara on her lashes and pink lip gloss.

Meanwhile, Mark – who is known for his portrayal of Hiram Lodge on Riverdale – looked dapper in a white shirt, a black tie and a matching suit.

The event likely encouraged the couple to look back at their very different wedding day. Instead of opting for a traditional church ceremony, Kelly and Mark eloped to Las Vegas in the "endless winter" of 1996.

"I'm a very practical person, but there was something about him," Kelly told PEOPLE. After seeing a photo of Mark, who was auditioning for a role opposite her on All My Children, she continued: "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, it's my person. This is my husband. My future hubs.' I just knew it."

Kelly later described their wedding as "very normal" and very affordable. Not only did they spend just $179 on the celebrations, but the actress found her sparkly spaghetti strap dress for $199 in a Barney's warehouse clearance sale.

While the couple have fondly looked back at their unconventional wedding day, they agree that they have no desire to redo it.

© Randy Shropshire Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three children

"We are very superstitious about vow renewals," Kelly said on Live!, describing it as the "kiss of death" and an indication that something has gone wrong in your relationship.

The pair are now parents to three children: Michael, born in June 1997, Lola, whom they welcomed in June 2001, and Joaquin, born in February 2003.

© ABC The couple work alongside each other on Live!

Throughout their long-lasting relationship, the couple have not always been lucky enough to star alongside one another. When they're filming apart, Kelly told The Cut they continue to communicate regularly.

"We definitely text a lot because usually one of us is on set and I’m three hours ahead of him, time-wise," she said, before sweetly adding: "When we have the time, we FaceTime, and it’s great to see him. He looks much better on FaceTime than I do and have photographic evidence of this. I like to screengrab us and show him how handsome he looks versus what a troll I look like in the corner."

