Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie is ravishing in ruffles in £139 plunging wedding guest dress

She may have chosen a very unconventional dress for her wedding with Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, but Shirlie Kemp kept it classic for a friend's nuptials in 2023.

Giving her fans a lesson in wedding guest dressing, the Pepsi & Shirlie star was pictured in a gorgeous gown in a summery pastel pink hue complete with a low V-neck, long sleeves and a ruffled wrapover skirt.

While Shirlie wore the frock seven months ago, the Phase Eight frock is still available to buy in the sale for £55.50, down from the original retail price of £139.

Unique nude heels decorated with bows and a pearl necklace perfected her outfit, while she kept her beauty look fresh and minimal with a flawless complexion, long lashes and a blowdried blonde bob.

© Getty The Kemps are parents to Harleymoon and Roman

Next to a series of photos on Instagram, Martin Kemp's mother Shirlie wrote: "Had the most beautiful day @verity_attia fairytale wedding with my lovely friends in the most beautiful location @somerleyhouse."

Shirlie has previously opened up about her low-key beauty regime that is responsible for her glowing skin. "Exfoliating and polishing the skin is really important for me and lots of moisturiser. I notice people say how well I look when I have sprayed my face with fake tan (not too much of course), and also when using illuminating products. Boots No.7 has a great range of illuminating moisturisers," she told British Beauty Blogger.

© Instagram The singer showcased her boho style at her friend's wedding in 2021

The Wham! backing singer has also spent years fine-tuning her wardrobe, working out exactly what styles suit her. She described her fashion sense as "eclectic", adding in an interview with The Express: "I suit pastels such as peaches, dusty pinks and pale blues. I love bohemian styles, so I wouldn’t say I’m a structured dresser. I have to be comfortable, which is why the boho look suits me best."

And her recent wedding guest looks seem to reinforce her point. Aside from her dusty pink wedding guest dress in 2023, Shirlie rocked a gorgeous boho frock for another wedding in 2021.

Unearthed photos showed Shirlie looking radiant in a boho wedding guest dress in soft beige and cream stripes with an elegant V-neck, balloon sleeves, and a floaty maxi skirt. She completed her look with a brown belt that accentuated her waist, gold necklaces and an orange beaded bag.

© Gareth Davies The couple got married secretly in St Lucia

Sharing her fashion advice with fans, Shirlie insisted that it's not necessary to follow trends, and instead prioritises using fashion to showcase her individuality.

"You have to have confidence and not worry about your clothes as that will give you your individuality. Fashion is so fickle so you have to find your own unique style," she explained.

© Instagram The Pepsi & Shirlie star wore a Sassi Holford wedding dress in 2013

Shirlie proved her rebellious fashion choices when she married her husband Martin Kemp in St Lucia in 1988. For the intimate beachside ceremony, which came at the height of the couple's fame, the beautiful bride opted for a fitted ivory off-the-shoulder mini dress with an oversized white bow headband.

The singer donned a further three dresses when she renewed her vows in another destination wedding with Martin and their two children Harley Moon, born in 1989, and Roman Kemp, born in 1993, in 2014.

