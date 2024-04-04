Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie is a boho wedding guest in waist-cinching dress and beads
Roman Kemp's mother Shirlie is a boho wedding guest in waist-cinching dress and beads

The Pepsi & Shirlie star accessorised with flowers and beads in 2021

20 minutes ago
Martin Kemp and Shirlie Kemp on the red carpet
Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Shirlie Kemp, 61, is not only a source of interior inspiration, thanks to her home renovations documented on her Instagram account @maisonnumber9, but she has also given us a masterclass in wedding guest dressing.

The Wham! backing singer, who is married to Martin Kemp, 62, took a break from sharing family photos to celebrate her friend's wedding back in 2021. Unearthed photos showed Shirlie looking radiant in a boho wedding guest dress in soft beige and cream stripes with an elegant V-neck, balloon sleeves, and a floaty maxi skirt. 

Shirlie Kemp in a cream striped dress and beaded handbag© Instagram
The Pepsi & Shirlie star looked elegant for her friend's wedding in 2021

A brown belt with a floral detail accentuated her waist, while her look was completed with gold necklaces and an orange beaded bag.

"Congratulations to @lawsonggg and her handsome husband Graham for a beautiful wedding yesterday… you looked stunning," she captioned the post, which saw her pose next to the bride, who wore a lace floor-length wedding dress. 

Shirlie chose a much more unconventional bridal gown for her own wedding in 1988. She opted for an ivory mini dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, cropped sleeves, a lattice bodice and a bodycon silhouette to match her low-key oceanside ceremony in Barbados.

Posing alongside her new husband Martin underneath a pink floral arch, Shirlie sported a large grin and an oversized white bow headband in her blonde pixie cut.

Roman Kemp's parents explained they deliberately chose an intimate ceremony in order to take a break from the stardom that came with their successful careers. 

"Our wedding was on a clifftop in St Lucia. It was just me and Shirlie," Martin told the Daily Record.

"At the time, I was in the Spandau chaos and Shirlie was part of Wham! and Pepsi & Shirlie. The last thing we wanted was a wedding where people were standing next to you taking pictures, so we got away and did it on our own.

Shirlie Holliman and Martin Kemp in 1984. © Getty
The couple got married in St Lucia

"For me, it didn’t matter because if you love someone and you want to get married, it really didn’t matter where I was. I’d have done it in a registry office and got on with it because I was in love with Shirlie."

Shirlie Kemp in a lace wedding dress with her daughter Harley Moon© Instagram
Shirlie and Martin renewed their vows in front of their two kids, Harley Moon and Roman

The couple returned to St Lucia with their two children Harley Moon, born in 1989, and Roman Kemp, born in 1993, to renew their vows following 25 years of marriage.

Photos show Shirlie chose multiple bridal gowns for their second celebration – a Sassi Holford cropped gown for the ceremony, a white maxi dress for a boat trip, and an off-the-shoulder gown for the evening celebration.

