Christina Hall offers glimpse into her children's refreshingly normal bedrooms

Christina Hall may have a gorgeous Orange County property, and a sprawling farm in Nashville, Tennessee, but that doesn't mean she's raising her three children to always expect what they want.

Instead, the reality TV star has revealed that her sons Brayden, nine, and Hudson, four, are sharing a room, with her latest Instagram Story offering fans a glimpse into their home life.

In the snap, Hudson can be seen jumping out from a fort he made with a blanket tucked in between two beds. Above one of the beds, Brayden's name is painted on the wall, while the shared bedside table between the two beds reveals two different alarm clocks and their water bottles, with Hudson's side also featuring a Paw Patrol toy.

© Christina Hall Christina Hall's shares snap of her son's bedroom

On the wall was a piece of artwork that read: "Brothers make the best friends."

Their beds were white and wood, and featured storage spaces underneath that held books and toys.

© Christina Hall Christina Hall with her two sons, Hudson (right) and Brayden (center back)

The Christina on the Coast star has three children: 13-year-old daughter Taylor and son Brayden whom she welcomed with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, whose father is her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Christina is now married to business partner Josh Hall.

© Jon Kopaloff Christina Hall (2nd L), Josh Hall (2nd R), and Christina's three children

Christina will turn 41 this year, and has successfully managed to navigate the difficulties of a blended family; Tarek is married to Heather El Moussa and they have one son, Tristan, while Ant is dating A-list actress Renee Zellweger.

Christina and Tarek shocked fans recently when they announced they would be returning to the small screen together, years after their divorce.

The exes will star in a brand new HGTV show called The Flip Off, which will see Christina and Josh compete against Tarek and Selling Sunset's Heather to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

The series, which was announced on Wednesday, May 15, is slated to air in 2025.

"@therealtarekelmoussa and @thechristinahall are back—along with their new spouses, @theheatherraeelmoussa and @unbrokenjosh—for a battle to see who can find, buy, renovate, and flip a house for the biggest financial gain on the all-new HGTV show, The Flip Off!" shared HGTV with a first look trailer.

"Be on the lookout for the spicy new series that’ll have you saying, 'What the flip?'"

© Instagram Tarek El Moussa poses with his two kids with Christina Hall, Taylor and Brayden, plus his son Tristan (far right) and wife Heather

Christin and Tarek found fame after their Instagram profile, which featured before and after profiles of several renovation projects, caught the attention of TV producers, and in 2012, HGTV signed the couple to produce Flip Or Flop, which debuted on the network in 2013.

The pair divorced in 2017 but continued to work together; it was canceled in 2022 after the 10th season.