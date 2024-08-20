Robin Roberts pays tribute to GMA family member who is 'moving on up' in backstage tribute

Robin Roberts shone a light on a special colleague at GMA on Tuesday, who is moving up the rankings of the show.

The long-running co-anchor took to Instagram on Tuesday to pay tribute to her work friend Tommy, who she referred to as part of the GMA family.

She posted a selfie of them backstage in the ABC studios, and wrote: "A very special play of the day this morn... celebrating one of our own GMA family members, Tommy! He's moving on up... plus we finally got our selfie!"

Tommy was given a special shout-out on the show too, with Michael Strahan's sub Whit Johnson telling viewers that Tommy had been working on the show as an intern and later a booker working the overnight shift, before moving up the ranks to work more sociable hours, all within the same role.

What's more, Tommy has been a fan of the show since he was a teenager, and has been collecting selfies with the GMA anchors for many years.

On Tuesday, as he celebrated his new role, he finally got a selfie with Robin.

GMA's official Instagram page shared several photos of Tommy with other stars of the show from over the years, including George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Zee.

In the caption, the show's page wrote: "He is collecting selfies like they’re infinity stones! Long before he worked here, our booking producer @tommyfoster_’s family made it a tradition to stand outside our GMA studio and grab pics with our co-hosts — and this morning, he finally got his selfie with @robinrobertsgma LIVE from the anchor desk."

Robin, meanwhile, returned to GMA on Monday following a whirlwind trip to London.The former sports broadcaster and her wife, Amber Laign, went to Wembley Stadium on Friday night to watch Taylor Swift's sell-out Eras concert.

Robin was delighted to be there, and shared a joyful selfie before going too, writing on Instagram: "Headed to Wembley!"

The star has been working on GMA since 2005 and in 2022, she and George became the longer-running TV duo, having marked 13 years working together on GMA.

Michael, meanwhile, joined the show in 2016. Praising working with her co-stars during an interview with AP, Robin said: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other. That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that — the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

The star has been incredibly open about her personal life on the show too, marking both the good and the bad times. She tied the knot on September 12 2023 and will be celebrating her first wedding anniversary next month. Many of her co-stars attended her special day, and the wedding also featured on GMA.

