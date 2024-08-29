Meet the presenters of the Paralympic Games: Strictly stars and more

The Paralympic Games have commenced in Paris! Following the opening ceremony on August 28, this year's athletes are gearing up for 11 days of sporting action. With 549 gold medals up for grabs across 22 Paralympic sports, fans can tune into this year's events via Channel 4, which has confirmed an incredible lineup of presenters.

Here, we introduce the stars leading the coverage at the 2024 Paralympic Games…

© Getty Ellie Simmonds Paralympian Ellie Simmonds is busier than ever! In July, the 29-year-old teamed up with Euro Sport to provide coverage of the Olympics, and one month later she's back in Paris with Channel 4. Equipped with first-hand knowledge of what it's like to compete in the games, Ellie was a member of the Team GB swimming team in the 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics.

© Mike Marsland Rose Ayling-Ellis EastEnders and Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis has already made history at the 2024 Paralympic Games. The first deaf person to host a live sports show, the 29-year-old will co-host Afternoon Live alongside broadcaster Clare Balding, live from inside the Athletes' Village, with live BSL (British Sign Language) interpretation. Ahead of her presenting gig, Rose has hailed the Paralympics as "a great opportunity to showcase what disabled people are truly capable of."

© Helen Murray Clare Balding Renowned as one of Britain's top broadcasters, Clare Balding was also a key presenter at this year's Olympic Games. Used to working on various sporting fixtures, the 53-year-old has led coverage at both the Olympics and Paralympics numerous times, so it's not her first rodeo. Away from her broadcasting career, Clare is also a best-selling and award-winning author of numerous books and children's novels. She has also campaigned for better coverage of women's sports.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage Vick Hope Strictly star Vick Hope will be co-hosting Channel 4's Breakfast show alongside Billy Monger. The radio presenter and journalist has worked at the games before, travelling to Tokyo for the 2020 Paralympics, which she called her "favourite job."

© Getty George Robinson George Robinson is best known for starring as Isaac Goodwin in the Netflix series, Sex Education. The actor, who has also appeared in episodes of Dalgliesh, was 17 when he broke his neck and damaged his spinal cord, leaving him quadriplegic. George now uses a power-assisted manual wheelchair and has spoken openly about his experiences.

© Getty Billy Monger Former racing driver Billy Monger competed in the F4 British Championship, but after a horrific crash in 2017 required him to have his legs amputated, the 25-year-old turned his attention to commentating. In a bid to raise money for Comic Relief, Billy announced in July that he is in training to complete the annual Ironman World Championship in Hawaii in October.