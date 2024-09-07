Macaulay Culkin looks besotted with fiancée Brenda Song in rare loved-up appearance

Macaulay Culkin played the role of supportive fiancé on Friday as he accompanied Brenda Song to the premiere of her new movie, The Last Showgirl at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The couple – who have been an item since 2017 – looked besotted with each other as they made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Macaulay Culkin's most iconic role in Home Alone

Macaulay, 44, and Brenda, 36, were photographed giggling together and staring into each other's eyes and had their arms wrapped around each other as they posed for multiple photos.

They even matched in black ensembles. Brenda looked gorgeous in a floor-length dress with small slits above her waist that boasted several strands of sparkling silver crystals across her chest.

Macaulay, meanwhile, looked dapper in a suit and white shirt, which he left unbuttoned at the neck.

The Home Alone star's appearance was a huge deal for Brenda as she admitted he is not fond of attending red carpet events.

© Getty Images The couple looked so in love

"He does not like to do these carpets," Brenda told E! News at the premiere, "and here he is."

Macaulay's supportiveness of Brenda is one of the main reasons she credits to their long-lasting romance.

© Getty Images Brenda found Macaulay hilarious

"I know that everything is taken care of," Brenda said. "I never have to worry about anything."

She added: "My life became so stress-free in a way, because I have someone that I trust, that I know who knows me. And to me, that's supportive."

© Getty Images The couple couldn't stop giggling on the red carpet

The couple got engaged in 2022 and are the proud parents of two sons, Dakota, three, and Carson, two.

Speaking about her children, Brenda said: "It's funny, they're a mixture of both – like truly, straight down the middle. You can find a little bit of both of us in each of them."

© Getty Images Macaulay and Brenda couldn't keep their hands off each other

Asked whether they will follow in their famous parents' footsteps, she exclaimed: "I hope not. They're two and three, so they're just playing pretend and being little boys."

Brenda and Macaulay's sons made their first big public appearance at the end of 2023 when their dad received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

© Getty Images Macaulay and Brenda matched in black outfits

Despite it being his big milestone, Macaulay was pictured cooing over his boys and paid tribute to his family in his acceptance speech.

"I'd like to thank Brenda. You're absolutely everything," he said. "You're the best person I've ever known. And after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

© Getty Images Macaulay and Brenda share two sons

Focusing his attention back on Brenda, Macaulay added: "You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am.

"You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family. I love you. I love you so much."