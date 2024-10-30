Princess Kate's romantic £400k gifts from Prince William: Promise ring, engagement earrings & more

Keeping up with the Princess of Wales' seemingly endless jewellery collection would be an impossible feat, but certain items in her jewellery box are particularly memorable.

Since she began dating Prince William in 2002, Kate has stepped out in some dazzling earrings, bracelets and rings, some of which would have been gifted to her by her now-husband.

Perhaps the most memorable of those is her sapphire and diamond engagement ring which previously belonged to William's late mother Princess Diana. But do you remember the promise ring he bought at University? Or her unexpected high-street engagement earrings?

Join us as we explore the Princess' special jewellery collection that documents her fairytale romance with her real-life Prince Charming.

1/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Promise ring Kate was given the nickname 'Waity Katie' after she dated William on and off for eight years before they announced their engagement. However, King Charles' son had made his intentions clear very early on in their relationship by gifting his then-girlfriend a promise ring worth around £1.5k. After their romance blossomed at the University of St Andrews, William gave Kate a Victorian-style gold ring with garnets – her birthstone for January – and pearls – his birthstone for June. It was thought that Kate had recycled the sentimental ring in 2024 after she was spotted without her engagement ring in a video update about her health. However, on closer inspection, it was revealed to be a new sapphire band. The garnet ring is likely still tucked away in her jewellery box for safekeeping.

2/ 7 © Getty Sapphire engagement ring Prince William proposed in Kenya after carrying his late mother's ring around in a backpack for three weeks. "This was my way of keeping [my mother] sort of close to it all," he said in their engagement interview. The 12-carat Ceylon sapphire surrounded by diamonds is from Garrard, and Diana reportedly picked it due to the fact it matched her eyes. It is estimated to be worth £390,000, according to experts from Seven Stone, but its sentimental value to William and Kate will far exceed its monetary value.

3/ 7 © Getty Sapphire earrings The Princess of Wales was later spotted wearing matching drop earrings made up of a single diamond fastened to the clasp and a cluster drop. It is thought that William gifted her the jewellery around the time of their wedding. Many had wondered whether they had been refashioned out of a pair once owned by the late Diana, but Kate proved this wasn't the case when she debuted her late mother-in-law's double cluster earrings at Trooping the Colour 2022.

4/ 7 © Mark Cuthbert Engagement earrings All eyes may have been on Kate's new rock as she posed for engagement portraits with Prince William, leaving her high street earrings overlooked. Costing £245, the Links of London 'Hope Egg Earrings' feature petite oval drops that add an extra element of sophistication to complete her outfit without detracting from her ring. According to the brand, the "hope egg" was traditionally given for birthdays and festivals in Russian culture to represent hope and new life. She had previously worn them on several occasions, including to the 2008 Cheltenham Festival (pictured.)

5/ 7 © Max Mumby/Indigo Wedding band Thousands of royal fans across the world tuned in to watch William and Kate exchange wedding rings in April 2011. Following royal tradition, Kate was given a plain band made out of a nugget of Welsh gold from the Clogau mine, just like Zara Tindall, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth II and more royal brides. The value is unknown but Seven Stone estimated it was worth £2.3k.

6/ 7 © Getty Eternity band Kate famously added another band to her left hand following the birth of her eldest child Prince George in 2013. Alongside her wedding band and engagement ring, she stacked a diamond pave eternity band from Annoushka.

7/ 7 © Brendon Thorne Cartier watch To mark their third wedding anniversary in 2014, Prince William gave his wife the 'Ballon Bleu de Cartier' watch which retails for £5.9k. The stainless steel bracelet watch features distinctive blue hands that match Kate's sapphire engagement ring.

