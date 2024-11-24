Jennifer Hudson asks fans for help as she prepares for Thanksgiving with teen son David

Jennifer Hudson delighted fans at her show on Thursday when she asked for their help in choosing which dessert she should make for her Thanksgiving meal, with some having stronger opinions than others.

The EGOT winner brought up pictures on the screen of different desserts on The Jennifer Hudson Show and began by asking the crowd, "So, should I do a pound cake? Or wait, a pecan pie?"

The crowd cheered loudly for the latter option, to which she replied, "Ok!" in surprise.

"I got another one - what about sweet potato casserole?" she continued. The crowd was less enamored with this option, yet still cheered when she called it out.

She then moved on to another type of dessert. "I call Walter [her assistant] 'Wally Bean' - we named after some food - and I'm 'Gingerbread', so what about gingerbread cookies?"

The crowd disagreed with that option, so Jennifer returned to her original choices. "So I should stick with either the sweet potato casserole…you think I could do it? Or the pecan pie?"

© Warner Bros. TV The Dreamgirls star asked her audience for advice on which dessert to make for the holiday

Jennifer was then cut off by the crowd cheering loudly for the pie option before they began chanting for the dessert. "Oh, this is serious!" she laughed.

The mother of one will share Thanksgiving with her only child, David Daniel Otunga Jr., whom she welcomed in 2009 with her ex-fiancé and former WWE star David Otunga.

Jennifer is just as close to her son as ever, and she credited him with saving her life after the tragic murders of her mother, brother and nephew in October 2008.

Jennifer shares David with her ex-fiancé

"I went from being an aunt, having a mom, and being a child to not having a mom, becoming a mom, and raising my own child," she told Glamour in 2015.

"I tell David all the time, 'You saved my life.'"

David often joins his mom onstage and has his own powerful singing voice - did we expect anything less from the son of one of the all-time greats?

© Allen Berezovsky, Getty The dynamic duo have performed on stage together

As the dynamic duo prepares for the holidays, Jennifer has a packed schedule with her upcoming appearance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Kylie Minogue and Billy Porter.

Never one to do it by halves, Jennifer also released a Christmas album in October called The Gift of Love, which marks her first album release in ten years.

She collaborated with her boyfriend, Common, on the Christmas record, revealing to Extra that he plays an exciting role in it.

© Getty Images She revealed that her boyfriend Common performs her Christmas album

"I call him the 'King of Words', so who better than to do the poetry/spoken word portion of the album," she told the outlet.

"I've always wanted to do a holiday album and I finally got the right songs."

The 43-year-old is also adding a tour to the mix, starting on November 24. "It's going to be a family affair. It's going to feel very intimate," she said of the show. Perhaps we'll see David join his mom on stage to sing some Christmas hits!