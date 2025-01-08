Meghan Markle looks enchanting in alternative wedding dress she never wore

2025 has already taught us to expect the unexpected, with the Duchess of Sussex not only returning to Instagram for the first time in five years, but also announcing the launch date of her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan's return to social media was tainted by heartbreak just one week after she revived her account under the handle @meghan, with the wife of Prince Harry announcing on Wednesday that her beloved dog had passed away. Amongst the photographs shared in memory of Guy, the Duchess included a beautiful portrait in which she wore an ethereal white bridal dress.

The previously-unseen photograph showed the mother-of-two bending down in the whimsical white gown to pet the friendly Beagle. Her dress, complete with a square neckline, fitted bodice and rippling long train looked magnificent on her statuesque frame.

© Instagram / @meghan The Duchess of Sussex wearing an alternative bridal dress

It's not clear when the photograph of Meghan was taken, though it may well have been during one of her wedding dress fittings ahead of her fairytale royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. After all, Guy the Beagle had been with Meghan for most of her milestone moments in life.

She wrote in a heartfelt caption: "He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom… he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

Looking laid back and relaxed in the billowing white gown, the Duchess wore her raven hair loose in romantic waves.

The dress was worlds away from the royal's £100,000 wedding dress designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller that embodied her "effortless American style."

© WPA Pool Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss following their wedding ceremony

Featuring a bateau neckline, a fitted bodice that highlighted her slender waist and three-quarter sleeves, the Duchess of Sussex was every inch a royal bride in her modest yet magnificent bridal gown.

© Getty Harry and Meghan married in Windsor in 2018

It also differed from her striking halterneck wedding reception dress designed by Stella McCartney. With a sculptural high neckline, carved-out shoulders and a glamorous backless silhouette, Meghan's breathtaking 'second' wedding dress will go down in history as one of the most daring royal bridal dresses of all time.

The Duchess penned an emotional tribute to her four-legged family member in her Instagram post, writing: "In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up… and fell in love."

The Duke and Duchess rang in six years of marriage this summer, as Meghan also celebrated her 43rd birthday in August

Her heart heavy, Meghan continued: "I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.

"I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.

"Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know," she concluded.