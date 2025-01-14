Jessica Alba's snub to ex Cash Warren amid split

Jessica Alba has raised eyebrows by seemingly snubbing her husband Cash Warren on his 46th birthday, just days after news broke of their split.

With no birthday tribute in sight on her social media, fans were quick to speculate about the state of their relationship, especially in light of Jessica’s refreshingly candid remarks about marriage in the months leading up to their separation.

The last time she and Cash were pictured together was on Friday, January 3, for a fun family day out to Universal Studios Hollywood for their son Hayes' seventh birthday, yet for Cash's birthday a week later, Jessica appeared to not celebrate the happy occasion.

In a resurfaced interview from April 2024 on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s ‘BDA Baby’ podcast, Jessica openly discussed the realities of long-term relationships, giving a rare glimpse into her marriage.

"I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years. But then after that, you become roommates," she admitted. "You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It’s a lot of like checking the boxes."

The Honest Company founder, 42, also spoke about the balancing act of being a mother to their three children—daughters Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7—while managing her successful career and trying to nurture her relationship.

"I think that he probably gets the short end of the stick," she acknowledged before clarifying, "I would say it’s not even him, I would say it's us, right? Because when I'm seeing him and spending time with him, and we're really enjoying each other, it’s an ‘us’ thing. And it feeds me as well."

Jessica went on to share how they had once made a habit of prioritizing their relationship. "We used to do every Wednesday—date night. No phones, just us, talking. But then that stopped for whatever reason, and we just weren’t consistent."

Like many couples who have been together for years, Jessica recognized that their dynamic had shifted. "We have, obviously, the friendship, the comfort of like, ‘You’re not going anywhere,’" she said. "And sometimes you don’t treat those people the best. You don’t consider their feelings in the way you would consider other people’s feelings. That’s something that I think is a constant thing to work on."

Cash has also been open about the challenges of marriage. Speaking to Us Weekly, he described their relationship as "hard work."

"It’s hard work, but we roll up our sleeves and we do it. It’s wild. It’s the longest relationship I could have ever imagined."

The couple, who met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, eloped at the Beverly Hills Courthouse in May 2008 while Jessica was nine months pregnant. Their love story seemed to be one built on mutual understanding and respect, but after 16 years of marriage, according to reports they decided to go their separate ways.