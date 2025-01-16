Jessica Alba praised as she shares new photos following challenging time

Jessica Alba has been keeping a low profile following ongoing rumors involving her marriage to Cash Warren, but on Wednesday, the Hollywood star stepped out for a very important reason.

Like all residents in Los Angeles, Jessica has been doing everything she can to help those who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires that have caused devastation to so many families.

She has used her profile for good use and on Tuesday, she met up with volunteers at Baby2Baby - of which she is a founding board member and ambassador - to help pack over 750 fire relief hygiene kits for children.

She posted several photos from the afternoon of her getting busy to work with the rest of the Baby2Baby team, and wrote in the caption about how others can help too.

She wrote: "Yesterday, I had the privilege of spending the afternoon at @baby2baby with so many beautiful souls, packing fire relief hygiene kits for children. This Friday, 750 kits will be distributed to kids who have either been evacuated or lost their homes in the Altadena fire.

© Instagram Jessica Alba was praised as she shared a new update as she helped pack kits for hygiene children impacted by the LA fires

"Baby2Baby — an organization that’s always been close to my heart as a founding board member and ambassador — works tirelessly to ensure families receive the essentials they truly need - especially children, who are always hit the hardest.

"Thanks to overwhelming support from the community, friends, donors, and corporations — both local and nationwide — Baby2Baby has already distributed 2+ million items since the fires began last Tuesday!

© Instagram Jessica helped to pack 750 kits on Tuesday

"Please consider joining us in giving back, whether by volunteering, donating, helping a neighbor, or sending prayers. Our community needs us, and each of us has the power to help in some way. Everything counts, and together, we can make a difference. Los Angeles is truly the city of angels, and seeing the angels on the ground, serving our community, is incredibly moving. Links in bio for ways you can support."

© WireImage Jessica has long been a supporter of Baby2Baby

Fans were quick to praise Jessica for her efforts, with one writing: "Incredible work and woman, er women. Cheers to a bright and transformative future," while another wrote: "I’m so proud of you, Jessica. You do such good work helping this group and other important organizations." A third added: "Such a Good Human!! We definitely need more like you!"

© Instagram Jessica with her three children - who have been raised in LA

Jessica has been sharing a lot of posts to help gain more support for those impacted by the LA fires. She recently shared a number of heartbreaking images of firefighters putting out blazing fires in the community, and wrote: "Devastating - so many in our community experiencing the unimaginable.

"We are praying for you, we love you. Beyond grateful for the first responders who are on the ground putting their lives at risk - we pray for your safety. Link in bio to donate and support @lafdfoundation @losangelesfiredepartment."