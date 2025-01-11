Christina Haack's estranged husband Josh Hall 'dating' stunning bikini model amid bitter divorce – report

Christina Haack's estranged husband Josh Hall is said to have found love with a stunning bikini model amid his bitter divorce from the HGTV star.

Josh has reportedly met his "perfect match" in Nashville-based model Stephanie Gabrys, and they have been "happily dating for some time", according to Us Weekly.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Christina Haack reveals her $65m dream home

He and Stephanie have yet to go public with their romance as Josh is "trying to live a more private life" following his high-profile marriage to Christina.

However, Josh and Stephanie have been very vocal on each other's social media accounts and have been exchanging flirty messages for months.

In October, Josh called Stephanie a "smoke show" after she shared a video of herself modeling a revealing swimsuit on the beach.

When she posted a sweet family photo at Christmas, Josh commented: "You're just as much a blessing to them as they are to you." Stephanie replied: "You are always the absolute sweetest!! You are also on my and so many others, list of blessings! Truly grateful for you!"

At the start of January, Josh shared a reflective post on Instagram about "new beginnings" and Stephanie couldn't help but publicly praise her reported new man.

She commented: "Proud of you and the strong, patient, hardworking, generous, and kind-hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet!"

Stephanie was born in Franklin, Tennessee, and began her professional career as a commercial model in 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also modeled for events such as Miami Swim Week.

Josh isn't the only one who is reported to have moved on from his failed marriage. According to DailyMail.com, Christina has been dating a man named Christopher Larocca for quite some time.

© Getty Images Christina has reportedly also moved on

The publication states that Christina and Christopher, a 52-year-old CEO from Newport Coast, California, "have attended events together the past three months" and were pictured at a holiday party in Laguna Beach on December 14.

Christina and Josh filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA, in July 2024. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

© Getty Images Christina and Josh split in July 2024

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Christina has asked the court to restore her last name to Haack and requested that neither party receive spousal support. She has also asked for Josh to pay her legal fees.

Josh, meanwhile, has asked for alimony from Christina and wants the court to eliminate her ability for spousal support from him. He is also seeking her to pay his attorney fees.

© Instagram Christina and Josh are going through a bitter divorce

Christina and Josh started dating in March 2021 after reportedly meeting at a real estate conference.

After announcing they were dating, Christina explained in an Instagram caption that the couple had connected in the spring but hadn't wanted to let the media into their relationship to begin with.

© Instagram The former couple married in 2022

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she told her followers.

In September 2021 during a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, the couple announced their engagement by showing off Christina's ring on Instagram. They married in Maui, Hawaii, in April 2022.