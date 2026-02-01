Kelly Clarkson offers rare love life update nearly 4 years after Brandon Blackstock divorce

The "Because of You" singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show performed at the Hilton Grand Vacations' Tournament of Champions on January 31

Kelly Clarkson is loving life as a single mom, juggling motherhood with the rigors of hosting one of the most popular daytime talk shows for NBC and her concerts.

One thing the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, 43, isn't currently worrying about is dating, which she quipped about during a performance on Saturday, January 31 that HELLO! exclusively attended.

Kelly Clarkson was one of the performers at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions this past week

Kelly has endeavored to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, especially her love life. She briefly dated her fellow American Idol season one runner-up Justin Guarini after the conclusion of their season, which she won.

From 2013 to 2022, the singer was married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock, welcoming her daughter River and son Remington with him. Brandon tragically passed away in August of 2025 from melanoma.

The singer was married to talent manager Brandon Blackstock from 2013 to 2022

Over the weekend, Kelly performed at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2026, a celebrity golf tournament currently held in Florida. The Beach Boys and Ella Langley were also attached as performers, with the American Idol champ taking to the stage at the Orange County Convention Center.

The mom-of-two broke out several of her biggest and best tracks for the exclusive night of performances, and would introduce each song with an anecdote concerning its creation process of how she relates to it.

Before performing one of her first songs for the night, her 2009 number one hit "My Life Would Suck Without You," Kelly quipped: "This next song, though…hopefully you're in a relationship where your life would suck without them. I am not, here we go," to the audience's amusement.

Some of the other songs she broke out at the concert included "Catch My Breath," "Dark Side," "Heat," and "Because of You," further commenting on her state of mind when she wrote each song.

Brandon tragically passed away at the age of 48 from melanoma

Another celebrity golfer at the Tournament who spoke with HELLO! was TODAY Show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer. Dylan announced last year that she had separated from her husband of nearly 13 years, Brian Fichera, and was co-parenting their three sons with him.

She also gave us an exclusive update on whether she was open to finding love again after the end of her long marriage, saying: "I would say I'm open to it."

Dylan Dreyer also spoke to HELLO at the Tournament of Champions 2026

"I don't know how to do it... it's been a long time and my focus is on the kids and the family. So if something were to happen organically and it's easy, you know... but I'm not searching for it. If something happens, I'm open to it."

She also explained that she's a lot busier currently balancing her work with NBC to being a mom to her three boys, currently being cared for by their grandparents while she's in Florida. "Everybody's taken care of and I get to enjoy myself here, but day to day it's busy and I rest my head on the pillow at night," Dylan continued.

"I'm tired, but I have young children, you know, and it's just a season. It goes by fast."

