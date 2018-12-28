7 Photos | Brides

See I'm a Celebrity stars John Barrowman, Rita Simons and more on their wedding day

See these jungle camp mates on their big day

...
Michelle Mone reveals she is engaged to partner Doug Barrowman - see the dazzling ring
I'm a Celebrity stars of 2018
The I'm a Celebrity regaled their fellow camp mates and viewers with stories about their other halves during the 2018 series of the hit TV show, with Harry Redknapp talking affectionately about Sandra, his wife of over 50 years, while John Barrowman opened up about his relationship with Scott Gill. Many of the contestants' partners travelled over to Australia to support their other halves and met them when they were voted off the show, with Sandra admitting she had been "embarrassed" by Harry's declarations of love after her arrival in Brisbane. The I'm a Celebrity whirlwind was a lot of fun this year, so we're taking a look  back at some of the other happiest days of their lives – their weddings!

John Barrowman's wedding
John Barrowman's wedding to Scott Gill:

Former Doctor Who star John Barrowman entered a civil partnership with his partner Scott Gill in December 2006, hosting a small ceremony in Cardiff attended by friends and family. In 2013, they became one of the first same-sex couples to marry in California, just one day after the California Supreme Court overturned a ban on same-sex weddings.

Talking about the special occasion in an interview with The Mirror, John said at the time: "I started welling up when we said our vows. It was the same with our civil partnership. I think it was because I never thought we'd be able to do it. Scott and I felt completely different after our civil ceremony, like we’d made a big step. But after this I feel very proud, happy and chuffed. It feels right."

Rita Simons' wedding
Rita Simons' wedding to Theo Silveston:

Rita married hairdresser Theo Silveston on 29 August 2004, after meeting through a mutual friend when she was 19. The former EastEnders star's husband shared a throwback photo of their wedding on Instagram to mark their anniversary in 2016, showing that Rita wore a strapless white gown and tied her hair up in a curled updo, with a tiara adding the perfect finishing touch.

Noel Edmonds' wedding
Noel Edmonds' wedding to Liz Davies:

In an emotional ceremony at a stunning 17th-century manor house in the Cotswolds, Noel Edmonds married his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Liz Davies. "I've finally found my soulmate," the TV host told his guests at the wedding, covered exclusively in HELLO! in July 2009. "I've read about it in books and seen it in films and now it's happened."

Harry Redknapp's wedding
Harry Redknapp's wedding to Sandra Harris:

It's been over 50 years since Harry Redknapp married his wife Sandra, with the couple tying the knot at Barking Abbey Church on 30 June 1967. The newlyweds held their reception at a members' club in Ilford, with Harry previously saying it was a "typical wedding like any other". Photos from Harry's wedding day were published in his autobiography, showing he opted to wear a two-piece suit while his bride wore a long-sleeved wedding dress and veil. The loved-up pair are seen here at the wedding of their nephew Frank Lampard to Christine Bleakley.

Nick Knowles' wedding
Nick Knowles' wedding to Jessica Moor:

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles married Jessica Moor in front of just 12 guests in Rome in September 2012. However, the couple announced their decision to part ways after three years of marriage in 2016, saying their focus was on the happiness of their son Eddie, who was born in August 2014.

James McVey to be next wedding?
James McVey with girlfriend Kirstie Brittain:

While they're not yet engaged, it sounds like The Vamps musician James McVey could be the next I'm a Celebrity camp mate to tie the knot. Speaking in an interview before going into the jungle, James told The Sun: "I think we’ll be engaged within the next six months. I’ve not got a ring yet though. I was joking around with the other Vamps boys saying that my one special item should have been an engagement ring, and I could have really embarrassed her on the bridge coming off, but I’ve not had time to get it yet. That would have been a good one though."

