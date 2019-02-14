﻿
Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham and more celebrities with coloured engagement rings

The most unique and eye-catching designs

Lady-Gaga-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Sapphires and rubies and emeralds, oh my! They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but who could resist these charming colourful engagement rings owned by stars including Halle Berry, Lady Gaga and Victoria Beckham? Each of these ladies' other halves gave them a unique coloured gemstone as a token of their love, and there's no doubt they create an eye-catching accessory. Get inspired with our round-up of celebrities with coloured engagement rings

Lady Gaga

This pretty pink sparkler was given to Lady Gaga by Christian Carino when he proposed in 2018. The engagement ring features a pink diamond or gemstone at the centre, surrounded by a circle of diamonds creating a flowered design.

Heidi-Klum-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi couldn't resist showing off her sparkling engagement ring from fiancé Tom Kaulitz on the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2019. The three-stone ring features a green central gemstone surrounded by two cushion-cut diamonds in what appears to be a gold setting, which is worth an estimated $20,000-$30,000.

Victoria-Beckham-emerald-cut-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Victoria Beckham

Why have one engagement ring when you can have 14?! Or so Victoria Beckham appears to believe. Since marrying David Beckham in 1999, the fashion designer has acquired several new rings, including this cushion-cut emerald that sits in a sculptural diamond spiral.

Victoria-Beckham-sapphire-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Another addition to Victoria's engagement ring collection is this striking huge oval sapphire, which sits on a skinny pave band.

Elizabeth-Hurley-sapphire-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley

Shane Warne proposed to Elizabeth Hurley back in 2011 with a huge blue sapphire engagement ring with diamond side stones. The couple sadly split in 2013, but Liz has reportedly hung on to the ring – and who can blame her?

Halle-Berry-emerald-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Halle Berry

Isn't Halle Berry's emerald engagement ring stunning? The Oscar-winning actress was given this 4-carat emerald ring set in yellow gold by her husband Olivier Martinez when he proposed in March 2012.

Jessica-Simpson-ruby-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Jessica Simpson

The precious ruby was the gem of choice for Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson, who gave her this 5-carat ruby engagement ring surrounded by two pear-shaped diamonds when he proposed in 2010.

Kelly-Clarkson-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson

Former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's engagement ring comprises of a jaw-dropping five-carat yellow diamond surrounded by pave diamonds on a channel set band. Worth an estimated $150,000, it's no wonder Kelly panicked when she lost it in 2013! Fortunately, the singer and her ring were soon reunited.

Kristen-Bell-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd also went to celebrity jeweller Neil Lane for her unique engagement ring, which features an unusual emerald-cut champagne-coloured diamond surrounded by pave diamonds set on a platinum or white gold band.

Olivia-Wilde-engagement-ring
Photo: © Getty Images
Olivia Wilde

The engagement ring given to Olivia Wilde by Jason Sudeikis is like no other, featuring a beautiful central diamond surrounded by an emerald halo.

Penelope-Cruz-sapphire-engagement-ring
Photo: © Rex
Penelope Cruz

Javier Bardem splashed out an estimated $30,000 on this gorgeous three-carat sapphire engagement ring for Penelope Cruz in 2009. The couple married in the Bahamas in July 2010, and they have since welcomed two children – Leo, born in January 2011, and Luna, who was born in July 2013.

