9 celebrity brides who wore Vera Wang wedding dresses like Hailey Bieber

Known for her elegant, romantic and luxurious wedding dresses, it's no surprise that Vera Wang has become a favourite choice for celebrity brides. Hailey Bieber recently changed into a contemporary slip dress by the bridal designer at her wedding to Justin Bieber, and she's in good company. The model follows in the footsteps of everyone from sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian to Victoria Beckham and Mariah Carey. And while their dresses and weddings were all remarkably different, they all carried Vera's signature flair for drama and romance – just the ticket for a celebrity wedding! Take a look through the gallery to see the celebrity brides who wore Vera Wang…
Hailey Bieber
After wearing a gorgeous lace Off-White gown during the day, Hailey Bieber changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for a more relaxed – but ultra-stylish – reception look. The fashion designer shared a look at Hailey's ivory wedding dress on Instagram, writing: "Too cool for school. Laughing bride." The custom gown was crafted from silk charmeuse and featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeve and criss-cross strap accent at the back.
