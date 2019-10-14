﻿
9 celebrity brides who wore Vera Wang wedding dresses like Hailey Bieber

Vera Wang has long been a favourite of celebrity brides

Photo: © Instagram
1/10

Known for her elegant, romantic and luxurious wedding dresses, it's no surprise that Vera Wang has become a favourite choice for celebrity brides. Hailey Bieber recently changed into a contemporary slip dress by the bridal designer at her wedding to Justin Bieber, and she's in good company. The model follows in the footsteps of everyone from sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian to Victoria Beckham and Mariah Carey. And while their dresses and weddings were all remarkably different, they all carried Vera's signature flair for drama and romance – just the ticket for a celebrity wedding! Take a look through the gallery to see the celebrity brides who wore Vera Wang…

Hailey Bieber

After wearing a gorgeous lace Off-White gown during the day, Hailey Bieber changed into a Vera Wang slip dress and trainers for a more relaxed – but ultra-stylish – reception look. The fashion designer shared a look at Hailey's ivory wedding dress on Instagram, writing: "Too cool for school. Laughing bride." The custom gown was crafted from silk charmeuse and featured an asymmetric cowl neck with a plunging back, hand-draped sleeve and criss-cross strap accent at the back.

Sabrina-Dhowre-wedding-dress
2/10

Sabrina Dhowre

Sabrina Dhowre wore Vera Wang's Sabine wedding dress for her nuptials to Idris Elba, which featured exclusively in Vogue. The ivory gown was crafted from French tulle with a draped off-the-shoulder floor-length sleeve. The wedding dress costs £3,312, but has sold out on Moda Operandi. With her hair tied back into an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, it was a breath-taking look from Sabrina – so it's no wonder Idris is smitten!

Photo: Sean Thomas

Ivanka-Trump-wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka looked stunning when she married businessman Jared Kushner in a bespoke lace-covered gown. The heiress and former model asked Hollywood's most sought after celebrity wedding planner Preston Bailey to design and plan her multi-million wedding. "Ivanka is a class act with a very clear sense of who she is, and the direction she wanted to take," Preston told HELLO! Online. "She was very hands-on with her vision which was to have a classic yet dramatic wedding. I will add that, she was a beautiful bride."

Chelsea-Clinton-Vera-Wang-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Chelsea Clinton

The former US President's daughter stunned in her summer wedding to Marc Mezvinsky. Chelsea played the lavish bride in a strapless Vera Wang gown, which billowed out at the waist with layer upon layer of silk. Vera gave the dress a feminine shape with the jewel-encrusted, ornate belt.

Khloe-Kardashian-Vera-Wang-wedding-dress
Photo: © Rex
5/10

Khloé Kardashian

The reality TV star, who has been dogged with rumours of relationship troubles, tied the knot with basketball player Lamar Odom in 2008 in a strapless, figure-hugging Vera Wang gown. Khloé made the dress her own with a lavender sash, and looked the blushing bride as she walked down the aisle.
"I feel like when you think of weddings, you think of Vera Wang," said Khloé, explaining her choice.

Kim-Kardashian-Vera-Wang-wedding-dress-Kris-Humphries
Photo: © HELLO!
6/10

Kim Kardashian

Just like her younger sister Khloé, Kim chose to wed her ex-husband Kris Humphries in a bespoke Vera Wang creation. The reality TV star had not one but three Vera Wang dresses for her big day. Kim stepped out in a Princess-style ball gown with full tulle skirt and hand-pieced Chantilly lace appliqué on the bodice and train. Kim completed her bridal look with a cathedral-length veil and Lorraine Schwartz headpiece. She then changed into a figure-hugging, Georgette mermaid dress for her first dance, followed by a slinky, low-cut crepe-back satin gown for the rest of the evening.

Shenae-Grimes-Vera-Wang-wedding-dress
Photo: © Twitter
7/10

Shenae Grimes

Actress Shenae Grimes bucked tradition by wearing black for her wedding to Josh Beech in May 2013. Her halterneck gown was from Vera Wang's Fall 2012 collection, and featured a layered tulle skirt. The 90210 star added a pop of colour with her red floral bouquet.

Kaley-Cuoco-pink-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Kaley Cuoco

Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco also traded traditional bridal white for a frothy pink Vera Wang ball gown at her wedding to Ryan Sweeting on New Year's Eve 2013. The bride's gown featured a strapless corseted top and full tulle skirt, and wore her hair down in loose curls.

Petra-Ecclestone-wedding-dress
Photo: © Twitter
9/10

Petra Ecclestone

Petra Ecclestone looked exquisite in a £80,000 creation by Vera Wang when she married her now ex-husband James Stunt in 2012. The then 22-year-old was given the wedding of her dreams and married in the spectacular 15th-century Odescalchi castle in Italy, where Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise had also tied the knot. Petra matched her strapless, lace-covered dress with a glittering tiara and delicate veil.

Mariah-Carey-Vera-Wang-wedding-dress
Photo: © Rex
10/10

Mariah Carey

Vera Wang was also the designer of choice for Mariah Carey at her wedding to Tommy Mottola in New York in June 1993. The dress was inspired by Princess Diana's gown, and featured puffed off-the-shoulder sleeves, a beaded bodice and full skirt.

