If coronavirus has taught us anything, it's that our loved ones are the most important thing in life. From ruined weddings to the inability to see each other during lockdown, the pandemic has had serious effects on relationships, but the stories of how these celebrities met are a welcome reminder that better days are coming.
Holly Willoughby and Daniel Baldwin
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby met her husband back in 2004 on the set of children's TV show Ministry of Mayhem, and apparently the relationship was formed entirely out of friendship. In an interview with Woman & Home, Holly said: "At first, I didn't fancy Dan at all – I didn’t even think about it. I don’t think he could have fancied me either because it was such a genuine friendship." The pair went on to date after six months of friendship and kept their romance a secret for eight whole months in order to enjoy their honeymoon period.
