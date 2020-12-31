﻿
The most stunning celebrity wedding dresses of 2020: Princess Beatrice, Bindi Irwin, more

Lily Allen and Vanessa Morgan also wore beautiful gowns

Chloe Best
princess beatrice wedding dress a
Photo: © Rex
From Princess Beatrice to Bindi Irwin, some of our favourite royals and celebrities managed to defy the odds and tie the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and as you would expect, they had the most beautiful wedding dresses. Some had heartwarming meanings behind them including Princess Beatrice's second-hand design from her grandmother the Queen, whilst others opted for more modern gowns. Take a look through the gallery to see some of the most memorable celebrity wedding dresses of 2020, as well as those who said 'I do' in 2019…

Princess Beatrice

When Princess Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, she wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown belonging to her grandmother the Queen – making her the first ever royal bride to opt for a second-hand wedding gown. The ivory style wasn’t originally intended for brides, and was adjusted accordingly with the addition of organza sleeves and other features.

lily allen wedding dress a
Photo: © Instagram
Lily Allen

Lily Allen married Stranger Things star David Harbour in Las Vegas in September. The artist looked stunning in a short, double-breasted Dior dress with a sweetheart neckline, black buttons and a matching skinny belt. She teamed it with a veil and black suede platform heels.

vanessa morgan wedding dress a
Photo: © Instagram
Vanessa Morgan

Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan married Michael Kopech on 4 January in front of just 35 close friends and family. She did so in a stunning Finch embellished wedding dress from Eisen Stein Bridal, with a high neck, long sleeves and fitted skirt. A long veil added to the glamorous aesthetic.

bindi irwin wedding dress a
Photo: © Instagram
Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin married her long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell in a ceremony at Australia Zoo on 25 March, and the 21-year-old revealed that her wedding dress was an ode to her father, Steve Irwin. The sunflower lace sleeves "reminded me of my family and my dad", she told People Magazine. "When we would go on projects and drives together, we'd often drive through these huge sunflower fields in the middle of nowhere and we always stopped to take them in."

The style was also similar to the gown her mother wore. Bindi previously told HELLO! that she would have reworn her mother's exact gown but that she wanted it to remain last worn on her parents' wedding date in 1992. Her final choice was a gown by Paddington Weddings, a Brisbane-based boutique.

brandon-jenner-cayley-stoker-wedding
Photo: © Instagram
Cayley Stoker

Caitlyn Jenner's son and The Hills star Brandon Jenner shared the news that he had married his girlfriend Cayley Stoker in January, with a sweet post on her birthday. They did so while Cayley was pregnant, and she wore a beautiful bohemian-inspired floor-length gown with a lace overlay and cap sleeves.

ryan sidebottom wedding dress a
Photo: © HELLO!
Madeleine Costigan

Former England cricketer Ryan Sidebottom married his now-wife Madeleine Costigan in March, and they shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Madeleine wore a traditional full-length white dress by Savin from Y.A.P. Bridal with a plunging neckline and a sweeping skirt.

eleanore-van-hasburg-wedding
Eleonore von Habsburg

Austrian royal Eleonore von Habsburg married Jerome d'Ambrosio on 20 July in Monaco in a civil ceremony respecting COVID-19 restrictions. Eleonore opted for an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress, which she paired with a delicate fascinator by Stephen Jones and diamond drop earrings.

Hailey-Bieber-Off-White-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
2019

Hailey Bieber

For her wedding to Justin Bieber in September, Hailey looked every inch the model bride in her gorgeous off-the-shoulder long-sleeved lace gown designed especially for her by Virgil Albloh for Off-White. Adding an unexpected and modern touch to her bespoke wedding dress was her statement veil, which was embroidered with the words "Till death do us part".

Lisa-Faulkner-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Lisa Faulkner

Lisa Faulkner wore a beautiful ivory gown with lace high-neck and cap-sleeve detailing for her autumnal wedding with John Torode in October. Her hair was worn in a half-up, half-down style, and instead of wearing a veil, Lisa accessorised her look with bespoke heart-shaped jewelled hair clip.

Misha-Nonoo-wedding-dress
Misha Nonoo

Misha Nonoo designed her own wedding dress for her nuptials to Michael Hess, which took place in Rome at the end of September. The unusual gown featured a ten-metre silk tulle veil, long sleeves and laser cut silk organza fabric, and Misha said it had been a "special process" creating it.

(Photo)

Vogue-Williams-wedding-jumpsuit
Photo: © HELLO!
Vogue Williams

For her second wedding to Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams traded the traditional wedding dress for a bridal jumpsuit designed by Kate Halfpenny. The all-in-one is strapless with a sweetheart neckline and overlay skirt delicately embroidered with flowers, and Vogue revealed she has plans to wear it again on a night out soon.

Rafael-Nadal-Mery-Perello-wedding-dress
Mery Perello

Rafa Nadal's bride Mery Perello had two breathtaking wedding dresses for their wedding in Majorca on 19 October. Both were designed by Rosa Clara, with the first featuring an intricate lace bodice, long sleeves and a belt that nips in at the waist before letting the fabric fall to the floor. The designer described the dress as "an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design."

Photo: Fundacion Rafa Nadal

Hanna-Miraftab-wedding-dress
Hanna Miraftab

Rosa Clara was also the designer of choice for Real Housewives of Cheshire star Hanna Miraftab when she married Martin Kinsella in September. Her sleeveless dress featured a fitted top with bow detailing at the waist, and a full tulle skirt.

(Photos: Peter Lawson)

1-Ellie-Goulding-Chloe-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding called upon Chloé to design the one-of-a-kind wedding dress she wore for her wedding ceremony at the end of August. The silk double crêpe white dress was hand-embroidered with White Roses of York and subtly embellished with white glass beads. Doubled with a silk radzimir petticoat, the garment took more than 640 hours to construct.

2-Ellie-Goulding-Stella-McCartney-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
The 32-year-old revealed that she wore a Stella McCartney design as celebrations continued at Castle Howard – the same designer who created Meghan's evening reception dress in 2018. Ellie's custom gown was the off-the-shoulder silk Cady dress, which featured diamond trim detail. The bride shared the first full-length glimpse of the gorgeous dress on Instagram Stories on the days after her wedding, with a photo of herself and her husband Caspar Jopling together, with the caption: "Me and my man."

3-Ellie-Goulding-Ralph-and-Russo-outfit
Photo: © Instagram
The outfit changes didn’t end there for Ellie; later in the day, the bride changed into an embellished top and satin skirt with thigh-high split from another of her favourite designers, Ralph & Russo. Ellie shared a look at the outfit as she tried it on at a fitting before her big day, describing it as “magnificent beyond words”. We can’t help but agree!

4-Hannah-Cooper-wedding-dress
Joel Dommett’s wife Hannah Cooper

For their wedding in Mykonos, Joel Dommett’s bride wore a beautiful boho off-the-shoulder wedding dress by Rue De Seine Bridal, which she revealed her mum found. “THE DRESS…my mum found it. Boyfriends, washing instructions, wedding dresses… they just know,” she wrote on Instagram.

Photo: (Instagram)

5-Lauren-Hashian-wedding-dress
The Rock’s wife Lauren Hashian

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s bride Lauren Hashian looked stunning in a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress for their nuptials in Hawaii. Lauren’s wedding dress features a plunging neckline and open-back detailing, with embellished detailing around the waist. The white gown features delicate lace and bead embroidery, and was the perfect choice for their sun-soaked beachfront ceremony.

Photo: (Instagram)

7-Leona-Lewis-wedding-dress-Mira-Zwillinger
Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis walked down the aisle in a Mira Zwillinger wedding dress, which she told told HELLO! dress was "literally the first dress I tried," adding: "It’s all handmade with so much love and it’s very light." Leona’s Mira Zwillinger dress is the New Fiona gown from the bridal designer’s AW19 collection, and is still available to order for brides hoping to recreate Leona’s look.

(Photos: La Dichosa)

8-Leona-Lewis-second-wedding-dress
21/38

Leona changed into a blush pink wedding dress at her reception in Italy. Her tulle gown was by Inbal Dror at The Wedding Gallery London, and featured spaghetti straps, a V-neckline and delicate embroidery on the bodice and skirt. The bride wore her hair tied back into an elegant bun and added a headband with crystal stars to complete the look. Her shoes were custom designed by the vegan luxury brand Cult of Coquette.

(Photos: La Dichosa)

6-Heidi-Klum-wedding-dress
Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum looked breath-taking in an off-the-shoulder white Valentino gown with floral embroidery, and a long white veil for her wedding to Tom Kaulitz in Capri in August.

Photo: (Instagram)

9-Sophie-Turner-wedding-dress
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner's incredible gown was created by Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, who treated fans to a close-up look on Instagram. His photo, taken from behind, shows the English actress wearing the design, complete with a cut-out back, sheer sleeves and a full cascading skirt with floral embellishments. Her lace-trimmed veil featured white applique detailing to complete her look.

(Photo: Instagram)

11-Katherine-Schwarzenegger-wedding-dress
Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt's bride Katherine Schwarzenegger wore a custom Armani Privé bustier gown which had a full skirt and stunning lace train. It was accessorised with a custom-created lace embroidered veil, as well as a tulle veil that her mother Maria Shriver wore on her own wedding day.

Photo: Giorgio Armani/ John & Joseph

10-Fleur-East-wedding-Morocco
Photo: © HELLO!
Fleur East

I'm a Celebrity star Fleur East made the most beautiful bride for her wedding to Marcel Badiane-Robin in Morocco in June, which was shared exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The bride wore a jaw-dropping gown by J'Aton Couture for the ceremony, before changing into a white bridal jumpsuit by Raine and Bea for the reception.

1-Charlotte-Casiraghi-religious-wedding-dress
Charlotte Casiraghi

Charlotte Casiraghi had not one, but three, beautiful dresses for her wedding to Dimitri Rassam. For their religious service in Provence, the bride wore a delicate white ruffled-front dress with long, sheer sleeves, believed to have been created by Italian designer Giambattista Valli.

Photo: Félix Dol-Maillot

2-Charlotte-Casiraghi-civil-ceremony-wedding-dress
Saint Laurent was the designer behind Charlotte Casiraghi's mini dress that she wore to her civil ceremony. The royal bride proved her style credentials in the brocade dress, designed by Anthony Vaccarello, which featured three bows down the front and a scalloped hemline.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

3-Charlotte-Casiraghi-evening-wedding-dress
For their evening reception, Charlotte changed into this stunning white strapless gown, which was accessorised with her grandmother Princess Grace's iconic Cartier diamond necklace.

Photo: Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Monaco

12-Sabrina-Dhowre-Idris-Elba-wedding
Sabrina Dhowre

Sabrina Dhowre wore Vera Wang's Sabine wedding dress for her nuptials to Idris Elba, which featured exclusively in Vogue. The ivory gown was crafted from French tulle with  a draped off-the-shoulder floor-length sleeve. The wedding dress costs £3,312, but has sold out on Moda Operandi. With her hair tied back into an elegant chignon and gorgeous makeup courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury, it was a breath-taking look from Sabrina – so it's no wonder Idris is smitten!

Photo: Sean Thomas

13-Jade-Parfitt-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Jade Parfitt

Model Jade Parfitt wore a Zac Posen wedding dress for her wedding in May, which featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine. The ivory chiffon dress featured silver beaded embellishment, and Jade said she was "thrilled to bits" with her gown, which she described as "so special and unique".

Photo credit: Darren Gerrish

14-Carl-Froch-Rachel-Cordingley-wedding
Photo: © HELLO!
Rachel Cordingley

Carl Froch's bride Rachel Cordingley wore a beautiful strapless lace fitted wedding dress by Berta for their big day, which was held at Villa Carmina in Umbria, and featured exclusively in HELLO! magazine.

15-Billie-Faiers-wedding-dress
Photo: © ITV
Billie Faiers

Billie also wore a lace wedding dress from Berta, which featured a plunging neckline and sleek silhouette that showcased the bride's slim physique to perfection and was ideal for the tropical beach setting in the Maldives. The Mummy Diaries star later changed into a second ensemble for her evening celebrations – a white Zeynep Kartal playsuit which featured a floor-length chiffon overlay – ideal for when the couple let loose on the dancefloor.

4-Joe-Wicks-wife-rosie-jones-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Joe Wicks' wife Rosie Jones

How beautiful is this gown worn by Joe Wicks' bride Rosie Jones on their wedding day? With its plunging neckline, long sheer sleeves and delicate embellishment, it was the perfect choice for their woodland wedding, and was offset with a gorgeous floral crown.

5-Katharine-McPhee-Zac-Posen-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Katharine McPhee

Waitress star Katharine McPhee enlisted Zac Posen to design the beautiful ballgown wedding dress she wore on her big day to David Foster. The strapless gown has a sweetheart neckline and gathered tulle fabric, with a full skirt and complementing veil.

6-Katharine-McPhee-reception-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
For her reception, Katharine was her very own "something blue" after changing into a blue satin strapless dress, accessorised with metallic heels and her new sparkling wedding ring.

7-Rachel-Riley-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Rachel Riley

Rachel Riley traded a traditional white wedding dress in favour of a pink patterned mini dress for her surprise wedding to Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev in Las Vegas in June. The bride accessorised her look with nude heels and a bouquet of roses.

8-Lady-Gabriella-Windsor-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gabriella Windsor

Luisa Beccaria was the designer of choice for Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding dress in May. The bespoke gown had a fitted bodice, a generous neckline and long, sheer lace sleeves, accessorised with a wonderful six-metre veil, made from several layers of white tulle in the same shade as the dress, held together by small, hand-embroidered flowers.

9-Caroline-Wozinacki-wedding-dress
Photo: © Instagram
Caroline Wozinacki

Tennis player Angelique Kerber shared photos of Caroline Wozinacki at her wedding in Tuscany in June, showing her gorgeous custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress that was embroidered with ferns and florals, and paired with a cathedral length tulle veil.

