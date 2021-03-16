﻿
13 Photos | Brides

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more

We adore these eye-catching gems

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
You're reading

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more

1/13
Next

5 gorgeous flower girl dresses inspired by Princess Charlotte
Chloe Best
Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
1/13

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but who could resist these charming colourful engagement rings owned by stars including Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham? From striking sapphires to mind-blowing rubies, get inspired with our round-up of celebrities with coloured engagement rings

GALLERY: The romantic secrets behind these iconic celebrity engagement rings

Lady Gaga

This pretty pink sparkler was given to Lady Gaga by Christian Carino when he proposed in 2018. The engagement ring features a pink diamond or gemstone at the centre, surrounded by a circle of diamonds creating a flowered design. Sadly, the couple are no longer engaged.

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
2/13

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi couldn't resist showing off her sparkling engagement ring from fiancé Tom Kaulitz on the Golden Globes red carpet in January 2019. The three-stone ring features a green central gemstone surrounded by two cushion-cut diamonds in what appears to be a gold setting, which is worth an estimated $20,000-$30,000.

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
3/13

Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 – and her amazing flower ring is so unique. It's a nod to Orlando's surname as well as perfectly fitting for Katy's adventurous style, and the cluster ring is comprised of a ruby central diamond and eight clear ones as the petals. The couple's love of flowers has since been further evident, with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy.

SEE: Princess Eugenie's engagement ring is just like Katy Perry's

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
4/13

Victoria Beckham

Why have one engagement ring when you can have 14?! Or so Victoria Beckham appears to believe. Since marrying David Beckham in 1999, the fashion designer has acquired several new rings, including this cushion-cut emerald that sits in a sculptural diamond spiral.

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
5/13

Another addition to Victoria's engagement ring collection is this striking huge oval sapphire, which sits on a skinny pave band.

MORE: The most beautiful royal engagement rings to swoon over

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
6/13

Elizabeth Hurley

Shane Warne proposed to Elizabeth Hurley back in 2011 with a huge blue sapphire engagement ring with diamond side stones. The couple sadly split in 2013, but Liz has reportedly hung on to the ring – and who can blame her?

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
7/13

Halle Berry

Isn't Halle Berry's emerald engagement ring stunning? The Oscar-winning actress was given this 4-carat emerald ring set in yellow gold by her husband Olivier Martinez when he proposed in March 2012.

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
8/13

Jessica Simpson

The precious ruby was the gem of choice for Jessica Simpson's husband Eric Johnson, who gave her this 5-carat ruby engagement ring surrounded by two pear-shaped diamonds when he proposed in 2010.

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
9/13

Kelly Clarkson

Former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson's engagement ring comprises of a jaw-dropping five-carat yellow diamond surrounded by pave diamonds on a channel set band, and it's worth an estimated $150,000. Sadly, Kelly is currently filing for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock.

LOOK: Kelly Clarkson lists gigantic Tennessee home amid divorce – see inside

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
10/13

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd also went to celebrity jeweller Neil Lane for her unique engagement ring, which features an unusual emerald-cut champagne-coloured diamond surrounded by pave diamonds set on a platinum or white gold band.

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Getty Images
11/13

Olivia Wilde

The engagement ring given to Olivia Wilde by Jason Sudeikis is like no other, featuring a beautiful central diamond surrounded by an emerald halo.

MORE: Salma Hayek rejected a £200k engagement ring from husband twice - see photo

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
Photo: © Rex
12/13

Penelope Cruz

Javier Bardem splashed out an estimated $30,000 on this gorgeous three-carat sapphire engagement ring for Penelope Cruz in 2009. The couple married in the Bahamas in July 2010, and they have since welcomed two children – Leo, born in January 2011, and Luna, who was born in July 2013.

Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more
13/13

Charley Webb

The Emmerdale actress is now married to fellow co-star Matthew Wolfenden, and there is a sweet story behind her vibrant sapphire ring – they designed it together. The couple travelled to India and created this incredible piece of jewellery with an emerald-cut gem and two elegant diamond bands.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.