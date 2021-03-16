Celebrity coloured engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but who could resist these charming colourful engagement rings owned by stars including Katy Perry and Victoria Beckham? From striking sapphires to mind-blowing rubies, get inspired with our round-up of celebrities with coloured engagement rings…
Lady Gaga
This pretty pink sparkler was given to Lady Gaga by Christian Carino when he proposed in 2018. The engagement ring features a pink diamond or gemstone at the centre, surrounded by a circle of diamonds creating a flowered design. Sadly, the couple are no longer engaged.