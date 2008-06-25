Celebrities

The happy couple (centre) were joined by both families as they announced their December wedding. Maria-Christine is the daughter of Archduke Carl Christian of Austria (second from right) and his wife Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg (right)
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Their nuptials will take place in the historic Belgian town of Mechelen
Photo: © Rex

Archduchess Marie-Christine is betrothed to fellow aristocrat

25 JUNE 2008
The happy couple have opted for a winter wedding, with the date set for December 6. And there's likely to be a glittering gathering when the English boarding school-educated archduchess exchanges vows with her count.

Her fiancé is from an illustrious dynasty dating back to the ninth century, while Marie-Christine's mother, Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg, is the sister of the ruling Grand Duke Henri.


  • Share this article:
  • AddThis Social Bookmark Button


Want to get sharing?



What is Yahoo! Buzz?

 