The happy couple (centre) were joined by both families as they announced their December wedding. Maria-Christine is the daughter of Archduke Carl Christian of Austria (second from right) and his wife Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg (right)
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Their nuptials will take place in the historic Belgian town of Mechelen
Photo: © Rex
25 JUNE 2008
The happy couple have opted for a winter wedding, with the date set for December 6. And there's likely to be a glittering gathering when the English boarding school-educated archduchess exchanges vows with her count.
Her fiancé is from an illustrious dynasty dating back to the ninth century, while Marie-Christine's mother, Marie-Astrid of Luxembourg, is the sister of the ruling Grand Duke Henri.