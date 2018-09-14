Stacey Solomon's sons show off unique talent in video Fans found it hilarious!

Never one to shy away from sharing a glimpse into her fun family life at home, Stacey Solomon has treated fans to a hilarious video of the dance-off that took place in her garden. In the funny footage, Stacey's two young sons show off some seriously impressive dance moves before she joins in with some 'unique'choreography of her own. The 28-year-old Loose Women panellist captioned the video: "I'm not a regular mum, I'm a cool mum. Dance like nobody’s watching... Dance off day in the Solomon residence. According to nanny I lost, I know what you’re all thinking, 'it must be a fix,'rest assured I'm contesting the decision on grounds of bias."

Stacey Solomon dances in the garden with Zacbary and Leighton

Fans loved the dance-off, with one writing: "It's so nice to see a mum being silly and having fun with her children,"while another joked: "I love the way they ignore you cause it clearly happens all the time." Mum-of-two Stacey has always been very honest and humorous when it comes to parenting, and her followers applaud her for it. She often talks about her sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, and candidly discusses being a parent to them. Most recently, she confessed how difficult it is to keep the kids occupied while waiting for dinner to cook, especially when they are on a social media ban. She said: "Anyone else spend the majority of their meals out, trying to think of absolutely anything that will keep the kids occupied while the food is being cooked? Tonight's cook time distraction = pretend yoga. Slowly regretting the no technology on holiday ban (obvs doesn’t apply to mummy)."

Stacey Solomon and her son on holiday

READ: Robbie Williams breaks silence on secret third baby Coco

Stacey recently announced that her family is temporarily moving in with her boyfriend Joe Swash, 36, after dating for over three years. The pair - who have both won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! - first met in 2010 but didn't embark on their romance until 2015. Writing in her Fabulous column, she revealed: "We have been working really hard to ensure that all of our children feel happy, comfortable and settled and we are finally in a place where we're ready to merge."

READ: Zoe Ball shares emotional birthday tribute to late boyfriend Billy Yates