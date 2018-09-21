Fans planning to watch Princess Eugenie's wedding will want to know these details Are you ready for the royal wedding?

There are only three weeks to go before Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot, and ahead of the royal wedding, Windsor is pulling out all the stops. Preparations are being made so that the town looks its absolute best, while ensuring the occasion is a safe and joyous one. Read on for everything you need to know about the royal wedding preparations…

How should I travel to Windsor?

Visitors are advised to travel to Windsor by public transport as there will be a number of road closures in place – mainly the roads that form the carriage procession route. These will close from 00:01 on Friday 12 October and are expected to be reopened in the mid-afternoon, after the wedding. If you do plan to drive, be aware that parking will be suspended on the roads forming the procession route, plus a number of adjoining roads. Parking will be limited to the normal car parks in the town. Therefore, it is advised that visitors use public transport. The town is served by two train stations: Windsor & Eton Riverside and Windsor & Eton Central.

How can I watch the carriage procession?

Those who wish to view Princess Eugenie and Jack's carriage procession are advised to plan ahead and arrive early. Crowd control barriers will be put in place along the route, erected from the early hours of Friday morning. Footpaths will remain open but are expected to be very busy. Cllr Phill Bicknell, cabinet member for highways, transport and Windsor, said: "Our main advice for anyone wishing to join us in Windsor for the royal wedding is to plan ahead: pre-plan and book your transport, think carefully about what to bring with you and most of all, don't forget to come back and visit Windsor again. We hope that the wedding will inspire even more visitors to come and enjoy what Windsor and the rest of the Royal Borough has to offer."

Crowd control barriers will be put in place along the route

What will security be like on the day?

According to Thames Valley Police, visitors will have to go through a screening and search process once they arrive in Windsor. British Transport Police will be patrolling train stations and carriages, and visitors can expect to see officers (both armed and unarmed), search dogs, mounted section and National Police Air Service in the lead up to and on the day of the wedding. A number of security measures are already in place, including CCTV, hostile vehicle mitigation barriers and automatic number plate recognition technology.

